20 breathtaking ideas for small bedrooms

Contadero Decor, Erika Winters Design Erika Winters Design Modern style bedroom
A small bedroom can seem like a huge hurdle to your interior design dreams, but it really isn't, if you can think more outside the box and get imaginative. Professional interior designers have mastered the art of working miracles within a small space, but if you want to have a bash yourself, we think we've honed in on a few fantastic ideas that will make any modest bedroom seem far more luxurious and lavish. From inviting a carpenter to create fabulous bespoke storage through to choosing slightly more daring wall colours, your small bedroom is ripe for a transformation and it could be so much simpler than you think!

1. A dramatic feature wall will instantly perk up even the smallest of bedrooms! Wallpaper is a great idea and comes in so many varieties.

2. Exposed original roof beams naturally add a rustic and romantic ambiance to any bedroom. You can even paint them.

3. Why not put your favourite colour to good use in your bedroom? The brighter, the better, if you're only painting one wall.

4. A statement wrought-iron bedstead is a charming addition to any bedroom and really directs the focus.

5. Some shabby chic wooden furniture will really lift a small bedroom. What a charming and cost-effective way to embrace a little revamp!

6. Pale wood wall panelling is a great way to create a minimal and contemporary aesthetic. It just looks so cool and fresh.

7. Consider some built-in cabinets, to up the storage capacity and create a more snug and cosy feel as well.

8. Lighting is critical in a small bedroom, so be sure to take a layered approach with lamps, cupboard illumination and dimming main lights.

9. If you install a striking headboard, you can make your bed the real star of the show and distract from modest room proportions.

10. Add some wall decals for a fast, cheap and non-permanent way to create a personal style.

11. Geometric bed linen is a wonderful way to make your bed a little more artistic and fashionable. Plus, you can cycle it with plain versions for an evolving look.

12. In really small bedrooms, you might like the idea of installing furniture that can be hidden away, when not in use. A fold-out bed really makes good use of the space.

13. If you have a crafty side, how about taking on a project, such as making your own bed or headboard? Some shabby wood could be all you need!

14. Add a little art to your walls to give a small bedroom a really contemporary and chic look. If you stick to one frame style, it will be gallery gorgeous!

15. How about choosing one statement piece of bedroom furniture? We think that a vintage wardrobe is the perfect choice and will instantly create a lovely focal point.

16. Use large mirrors to create a sense of more space and airiness. If you choose a mirror with an ornate frame, it will really make a statement.

17. Some downlighters, right above your bed, will illuminate the most important part of the room and help to create a more romantic mood as well.

18. Opt for spacial symmetry and a small bedroom will seem much larger. As long as your furniture pieces are similarly sized, there will be a neat and beautiful end result.

19. If you want to revamp on a budget, how about using pretty wallpaper as a large feature headboard alternative? What a bold and different approach!

20. A picture shelf, above your bed, will add instant drama and style. You could even add lighting underneath, for a more romantic aesthetic.

For even more beautiful bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 mesmerising master bedrooms.

Which of these ideas really appeals to you and why?

