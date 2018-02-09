20 breathtaking ideas for small bedrooms

A small bedroom can seem like a huge hurdle to your interior design dreams, but it really isn't, if you can think more outside the box and get imaginative. Professional interior designers have mastered the art of working miracles within a small space, but if you want to have a bash yourself, we think we've honed in on a few fantastic ideas that will make any modest bedroom seem far more luxurious and lavish. From inviting a carpenter to create fabulous bespoke storage through to choosing slightly more daring wall colours, your small bedroom is ripe for a transformation and it could be so much simpler than you think!