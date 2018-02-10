Your browser is out-of-date.

An incredible home with a Mediterranean twist

Loading admin actions …

Stunning family homes are a constant source of inspiration for us here at homify and we've found one to show you today that has taken themed styling to a whole new level of imaginative! Created by a team of phenomenal architects, this modern Mediterranean haven is as gorgeous on the inside as it is from the outside and the cohesive decorating style is simply amazing. Come with us now and see how inspired colour choices and luxurious materials can come together to make a wonderful space that is a dream to live in.

The street view.

WOW! There's certainly no room for question as to the defining style influences of this home, is there? The rustic terracotta-coloured render, rugged stone walls and extended villa aesthetic makes for a dramatic and eye-catching kerb view and we can only imagine how much it stands out in the neighbourhood!

Panoramic panache.

Even from the back, this home has seriously good looks! Taking the Mediterranean theme further, we love the little covered porch and the antique-effect paving slabs, but it's the chimney stack that really grabs our attention! The contrast of chic stonework against the warm render looks outstanding.

Stunning gardens.

Mediterranean homes always seeks to maintain a seamless and stunning connection to outside spaces and here, that means being situated in a breathtakingly gorgeous garden. Large, simply landscaped and all about the natural installations, this garden offers the perfect backdrop for a beautiful home to simply integrate into. Can't you imagine enjoying some tasty Mediterranean treats here, in the summer?

A wow-factor entrance.

If you were thinking that this home simply looks Mediterranean from the outside but probably has a modern interior, think again! The theme has been beautifully drawn into every nook and cranny, with the entrance hall delivering a full body-blow from the first step! Rich terracotta floor tiles and smooth white walls really bring the warm yet cool vibe that permeates homes on the continent to life and with plenty of flora in place, the look really is complete!

Decadence in the dining room.

Just look at the detailing in this room! The intricate floor design is a lovely continuation from the hallway and matches the fabulous dark wood furniture with such aplomb! There's a real sense of family togetherness being exuded by this space, which is exactly what you'd expect in a traditional Mediterranean home. We can smell the mezze already!

For more Mediterranean inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Mediterranean style courtyard house and renovation.

Would you love a Mediterranean style home?

