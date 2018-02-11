A house in harmony with the natural world

Balancing a building with its surroundings is no easy task, which is why talented architects and landscape gardeners are worth their weight in gold. Today, we want to show you a wonderful luxury contemporary home that has perfectly integrated with the garden, to create a cohesive and zen domestic arena like nothing we have seen before. Just wait until you see the view from the minimalist bathroom!
The lines and materials in this photograph have captured the perfectly evolved design that is in place. From striated wood to tamped concrete down to smooth paving slabs and soft grass, there is a terrific flow that allows for either an inviting ambience or a graceful transition down into the wider garden. Astounding!
One of the most difficult facets to get right, with harmonious home design, is the exterior building colour but that wasn't a problem here! Choosing to showcase beautifully textured concrete with no finishing colour, the soft grey works beautifully with the bright green of the grass and melds with the blue sky wonderfully well. This really is a home born out of nature.
Even here, where the most luxurious touch has been included, there is a natural symbiosis between the house and the surroundings. A simple and upmarket plunge pool adds a wealth of high-end aesthetic joy, but in no way overshadows the wider landscaping. Can't you just picture how wonderful it would be to relax on this terrace, while drinking in the lovely view?
We warned you that the bathroom had a very special view to behold and here it is! With a glass wall in place, there is an uninterrupted vista to be enjoyed, filled with greenery and gorgeous garden touches. The really surprising thing is that although the bathroom is demonstrably contemporary and minimal, it still has an intrinsic connection to the outside, which is the entire ethos of this building.
We thought it might be fun to finish with a picture taken in autumn, as it perfectly demonstrates how amazing this house looks throughout the year. Basking in autumnal sun, the exterior wood exudes a natural warmth that is the perfect contrast to the cooler concrete on the façade and a few scattered leaves don't even ruin the aesthetic! Talk about design that will last a lifetime and only ever look better!
