A house in harmony with the natural world

We thought it might be fun to finish with a picture taken in autumn, as it perfectly demonstrates how amazing this house looks throughout the year. Basking in autumnal sun, the exterior wood exudes a natural warmth that is the perfect contrast to the cooler concrete on the façade and a few scattered leaves don't even ruin the aesthetic! Talk about design that will last a lifetime and only ever look better!

