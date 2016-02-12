Sssshhhh… what's that sound? If you listen carefully you might just hear the distant fanfare welcoming the weekend. Hurrah! Friday's almost done. Almost. But not before we take the chance to show you our homify Projects Of The Week! Our weekly Friday evening collection of cool, new projects that have been recently added to our site that we know you'll find inspiring and interesting.
Occupying the site of a former detached house, The Downs was developed as a replacement dwelling following refusal by the Local Planning Authority of a number of schemes designed to increase the housing density on the site.
The front of the site enjoys views over open countryside with Denge Woods on the horizon. The client provided Lee Evans Partnership with a brief for a new dwelling that enhanced this features but also focused on traditional design with elements of contemporary styling and a double height central space.
The beautiful resulting design satisfied all of the brief's key elements, as well as including traditional timber vertical sliding sash windows, enhanced insulation to walls, floors and pitched warm roof, underfloor heating throughout and was designed to Lifetime Housing Standards.
kukka is a British design house, established in 2010, who create products made from sustainable materials and focus on cultural behaviours during the design process. kukka's interest in craftsmanship, aesthetics, and functionality shines through in this bespoke-made long wooden cabin in a kid's playroom, which was made to store all their toys and crafts. We love!
What better way to enjoy a city than from above it? This rooftop space belongs to Telegraph House and is the result of some wonderful design by MAA Architects.
Telegraph House is huge terrace property that houses multiple residences. Within this large and historic structure sits a 5000 sq. ft three storey apartment, which features this gorgeous roof garden. It's an enjoyable and intriguing area, complete with stylish and comfortable furniture and an array of planters.
If you have access to a rooftop space you will undoubtedly want to make the most of the view, as has been done here by ensuring the balustrades are low to maximise the view.
This residential interior using Scandinavian influences was designed for a private client in Cheshire who desired a bespoke interior / kitchen build based upon modernist design.
Created by Northern Backdrop Interior Design and built by Thornley Interiors, the end result speaks for itself, but was also rewarded with two design awards in 2015: Best Kitchen Design for under £15,000 and Best Overall Design at The BA Awards.
Consider us impressed!
This Marlow property was entirely renovated over a period of six months in 2012 by Stunning Spaces. The work included installation of water filled under floor heating and boiler system, three new bathrooms, kitchen, decorating and landscaping plus new windows and conservatory, which can be seen here.
We particularly like this traditional styled timber framed conservatory, which plays beautifully against the modernist styling of the furniture. The juxtaposition of old meets new works incredibly well to create an inviting space that can be enjoyed by everybody.
A more traditional approach would have been to have matching wooden or even cane items but, by opting for modern conservatory furniture, a far more eclectic style statement is made. The inclusion of a little zebra print continues to update a traditional style of conservatory and demonstrates a bit of the owners’ personality.
