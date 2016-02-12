Sssshhhh… what's that sound? If you listen carefully you might just hear the distant fanfare welcoming the weekend. Hurrah! Friday's almost done. Almost. But not before we take the chance to show you our homify Projects Of The Week! Our weekly Friday evening collection of cool, new projects that have been recently added to our site that we know you'll find inspiring and interesting.

We begin with an impressive architectural project near Canterbury in Kent before jetting over to Israel to see the fruits of the labour of a talented British design house. We'll return you safe and sound to London to enjoy some city views from a rooftop, before serving up some award-winning Scandinavian design and finishing with a lovely property renovation in Buckinghamshire.

As always it's a varied set of projects, which will hopefully give you some indication of the breadth of creative inspiration you can find here on homify. Time's-a-wastin' so let's get started…

Oh, and don’t forget to let us know which was your favourite project in the comments!