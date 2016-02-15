homify guide to increasing the value of your home

In an economy that's still in pieces, selling your house may seem like a daunting task. Perhaps the value of your home has stagnated or even dropped. It's also possible the building itself has seen better days. You can arrest this negative trend, however, by taking a few practical steps to make the property seem more appealing to potential buyers.

As the saying goes, you'll need to speculate to accumulate or, in basic terms, it's likely you'll need to spend some money to make money. For example, most people want to avoid time consuming home improvements so seemingly minor problems, such as holes in the walls or doors hanging from the hinges, could be enough to deter potential purchasers.

Before you embark on any renovations though it’s important to seek professional help from estate agents. They can help you better evaluate your property and maximise its chances of being sold. Given the difficulty of trying to raise the value of your home, we decided to offer a few tips on the topic.

So… grab a pen, take notes and, as always, be inspired!