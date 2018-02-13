5 reasons why you absolutely NEED a luxury summerhouse

You might not know just how much you need a stunning summerhouse in your already fabulous garden, but once we've told you all about the benefits of them, you'll be left in absolutely no doubt! Though it isn't really necessary, asking a professional landscape architect about the pros and cons of a deluxe summerhouse will definitely be the final push that you need to take the plunge and order one, but hey, don't just take our word for it! Chelsea Summerhouses Ltd are industry leaders in terms of designing and crafting innovative and beautiful garden additions, so why not come with us now and take a look at the most notable benefits of a stunning summerhouse and then, start planning one of your own?
Adding a luxury summerhouse will transform your garden as well as extending your living space. From a luxury dining area to a home office, you can choose the design, colour and size that reflect your own individual style and matches your home and way of life, so let's take a look at some fantastic examples!
First and foremost, a luxury summerhouse that has been expertly designed and crafted by master carpenters will absolutely transform your garden beyond all recognition. What was a dark or useless little corner will suddenly become a haven of relaxation and gorgeous style, as well as the deserving focal point of the entire outdoor space. Choose a really unusual style and a theme will be easy to roll-out elsewhere.
Chelsea Summerhouses Ltd offer a stunning range of hand-crafted luxury garden buildings that will sit seamlessly in any garden. They design and manufacture all their garden buildings in County Durham, where skilled craftsmen ensure each is made to the highest quality and not only that; the entire range of eight styles are all handcrafted in Western Red Cedar, which is renowned for its resistance to the effects of the rain, sun, pests and time. It's the single most effective material choice for a long lasting look of beauty.
If you invest in a luxury summerhouse, you can effortlessly increase you living space by a huge margin! Perfect for any number of fantastic applications, including a personalised home office, a recording studio, yoga room or anything else that you've long been craving, imagine enjoying a little solitude in a stunning sun-drenched space! Bricks and mortar are so old school, but a luxury summerhouse? That's forever stunning! With different size options all being handmade to the highest standard, each with their own unique detailing that can be adapted for a variety of purposes, every Chelsea Summerhouse comes with a market leading 10 year guarantee and all timber used in manufacture is sourced from managed forestry. You see? You don't have to be unsustainable to access a new world of style.
Let's imagine that your garden is nice but not quite hitting the notes that you want it to. What would help? A really good dose of spectacular colour, that's what! Luxury summerhouses naturally lend themselves to really pretty heritage tones, such as pastels, which instantly add a lot of colour, charm and style to any garden. The mint green, seen here, is so utterly perfect that we think you'll want something very similar!
If you like the idea of a garden room but worry that all summerhouses look the same, think again! Luxury installation scan be personalised in a huge number of ways, to make sure that you have the absolute best option for you! From shapes through to roof styles, colours and even how many windows are included, you can go to town designing your ideal garden focal point. For us, it would be an octagonal installation finished in a pretty baby blue and with a tiled roof. What about you?
Finally, the icing on the cake with a luxury summerhouse is that you'll be the instant talk and envy of the whole neighbourhood! After all, anybody can have a suitably sweet garden, but it takes a rather special eye to go the extra mile as realise that what is missing is a high quality and enviable summerhouse that offers four-season appeal!
