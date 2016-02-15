Inventions that changed the way we live!

There are some inventions that have simply changed the way we live forever and while some might be large scale innovations, we want to take the time to celebrate some of the smaller victories. After all, without the small things, bigger and better technology would never be developed.

Today we are really focusing on those items that none of us could live without; things that can be bought relatively inexpensively, but offer a wealth of convenience and comfort. So let's take a look and celebrate some of the 'little things' we use every day!