Give your living room some style

The clue is in the name really; living room. It's a space that we spend the most time, choose to socialise in and enjoy, so it makes perfect sense that we would spend a lot of time and sometimes money, getting it right. In fact, as the room that probably sees the most visitors in your home, it would almost be a little remiss not to give it your full attention during decorating!

If you aren't sure about the style of living room that you want, take a look at some of our suggestions. We have compiled some of our favourite living room styles for you to choose from and feel sure that something will stand out and really appeal to you. Just be sure to tell us which you go for!