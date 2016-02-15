The Perfectly Passive House

It's no secret that eco concerns are being pushed into the spotlight and the construction world is having to sit up and take notice. With this in mind, the design sector is making light work of separating those than can and do support more environmentally-friendly techniques and those that don't.

A new build in Stalham Staithe, Norfolk, this house has been totally designed and built with Passivehaus principles at the core and the design team revealed that, ’A number of key factors were instrumental in establishing a brief for the new home. From the outset the client was keen to provide an environmentally responsive and sustainably designed solution with the garden pond to remain a central feature. The new house is approx. 110sqm and comprises of a kitchen, an open plan living room, dining room with three bedrooms and bathrooms and a dedicated utility/plant room. The ubiquitous barn profile provides a simple form of accommodation, which predominates in the local area.’

Taking into account both eco and aesthetic values, this house is a design triumph, so let's take a closer look.