Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​15 entrance hall table styles to inspire you

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Dom w Wilanowie , 3deko 3deko Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

First impressions are key, and no other space in the entire house makes such a grand first impression as the entrance hall. But how do we know which elements to put more emphasis on? 

Well, we’ve done our homework, and apparently a table or sideboard that you put in place can make or break that all important lasting impression. Whatever the age of your property and regardless of if you've tried to create a minimalist contemporary home or a rustic country aesthetic, we think you'll spot your perfect hallway table right here…

1. Scandinavian

Entrance Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Entrance

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

2. Modest

Ristrutturazione appartamento Bari, Centro Storico, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

3. Retro

casa SR, M2Bstudio M2Bstudio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
M2Bstudio

M2Bstudio
M2Bstudio
M2Bstudio

4. Ornate

Ristrutturazione appartamento Bologna, San Giuseppe, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

5. Contemporary

Apartamento Século XXI 8, Fragmentos Design Fragmentos Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Fragmentos Design

Fragmentos Design
Fragmentos Design
Fragmentos Design

6. Repurposed

Muguet e Jasmin, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy

Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Rustic

Homestaging nach Hausumbau in Westerland auf Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

8. Extra simple

Redesign FeWo im Haus „Achter Dünem“ in Wenningstedt auf Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

9. Wood and white

Restelo, Stoc Casa Interiores Stoc Casa Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Turquoise
Stoc Casa Interiores

Stoc Casa Interiores
Stoc Casa Interiores
Stoc Casa Interiores

10. Danish

Casa Sol, Atelier Data Lda Atelier Data Lda Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Atelier Data Lda

Casa Sol

Atelier Data Lda
Atelier Data Lda
Atelier Data Lda

11. Mirrored

Restelo, Stoc Casa Interiores Stoc Casa Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Turquoise
Stoc Casa Interiores

Stoc Casa Interiores
Stoc Casa Interiores
Stoc Casa Interiores

12. Minimal

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

13. Classic

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Eye-catching

Dom w Wilanowie , 3deko 3deko Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
3deko

3deko
3deko
3deko

15. Antique

Country House in Tenterden, Bandon Interior Design Bandon Interior Design Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Bandon Interior Design

Country House in Tenterden

Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design

Want more inspiration? Then check out these 12 hallways to make you say 'Why didn't I think of that?!'

A house in harmony with the natural world
Which style/table would look immaculate in your home’s entryway?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks