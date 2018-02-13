​10 Modern Style Bathroom Ideas For Inspiration

Say what you will about the modern style (its commitment to straight lines, the way it focuses on neutral hues, etc.), but it’s stuck around so long for a reason: because it works, especially with smaller spaces! And since the bathroom is usually one of the smaller spaces in a home, we thought we’d inspire you with these 10 examples of the modern style injecting some firm beauty (and also practicality) into the bathroom.

Watch carefully how the combination of colours, materials and patterns make up an elegant style that’s both graceful and welcoming.