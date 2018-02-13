Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 Modern Style Bathroom Ideas For Inspiration

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
緞鋼, 大晴設計有限公司 大晴設計有限公司 Eclectic style bathroom
Say what you will about the modern style (its commitment to straight lines, the way it focuses on neutral hues, etc.), but it’s stuck around so long for a reason: because it works, especially with smaller spaces! And since the bathroom is usually one of the smaller spaces in a home, we thought we’d inspire you with these 10 examples of the modern style injecting some firm beauty (and also practicality) into the bathroom.

Watch carefully how the combination of colours, materials and patterns make up an elegant style that’s both graceful and welcoming.

1. A diagonal delight

Luxus Raum, Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG Haacke Haus GmbH Co. KG Modern bathroom
2. Small, yet stylish

Dom na Różanym Potoku , Neostudio Architekci Neostudio Architekci Modern bathroom
3. The beauty of glass

homify Modern bathroom
4. Playing with shapes

Timeless 慢行, 水相設計 Waterfrom Design 水相設計 Waterfrom Design Minimalist bathroom
5. Raw texture

Casa Manacás, NOMA ESTUDIO NOMA ESTUDIO Modern bathroom
6. No window? No problem!

人形町の家, 藤村デザインスタジオ / FUJIMURA DESIGIN STUDIO 藤村デザインスタジオ / FUJIMURA DESIGIN STUDIO Modern bathroom Stone Grey
7. The magic of mosaic

Mieszkanie dla młodej kobiety, ZAWICKA-ID Projektowanie wnętrz ZAWICKA-ID Projektowanie wnętrz Modern bathroom Beige
8. A bit of country chic

大晴設計 - 微莊園 大晴設計有限公司 Country style bathroom
大晴設計—微莊園

9. A spa ambience

緞鋼, 大晴設計有限公司 大晴設計有限公司 Eclectic style bathroom
10. Letting in light and dreamy views

Bathroom 鄭士傑室內設計 Modern bathroom
Bathroom

It’s still not too late to get on board with The bathroom trends for 2018.

An amazing loft and garage conversion to admire
Which of these 10 modern bathrooms will you be copying back home?

