An apartment that stuns with unusual design touches!

press profile homify press profile homify
CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist living room White
We all want our homes to be accurate reflections of who we are and what our individual style is, but it's shocking how many of us give in to a more understated aesthetic, just because we think we should or maybe even because we assume that family homes can't be a little different. Well, we have a wonderful property to show you today that is filled with innovative touches, unique furniture and dramatic design, all of which must have been fully supported by a really confident and competent interior designer! You're going to go crazy for the bright white elements, flashes of deep colour and amazing furniture, but just wait until you see the en suite bathroom too!

A space-age hallway.

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Hallways have a tendency to be a little uninspiring, but not this one! Finished in bright white and with gloss surfaces, it resonates a contemporary vibe from the second you step foot in it. You can already tell that it leads into the wider space terrifically well too. 

A low-level living room.

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist living room White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

So many people seek to enjoy the highest ceilings possible, but we LOVE the lower height here that is adeptly mirrored with the low furniture items. The result is a cosy yet fresh and unfussy space that feels almost futuristic and yet snug enough for family fun! We always like a white sofa too as they look so classic.

Striking furniture choices.

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist living room White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

If you thought that a sumptuous white sofa was the most exciting piece of furniture in place in this lovely living space, think again! A beautiful, if avant garde, armchair and matching footstool have been installed and instantly bring fun into play in this interior design scheme. We're only just getting started though!

A bold kitchen.

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist kitchen White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

This entire home has such a bizarrely space-age vibe and it all culminates in the kitchen! Unusual lighting, integrated storage and piquant pops of vibrant red all contribute to this space being a dazzling display of modern interior architecture that has really blown us away. All the sleek storage that simply disappears from view is something we'd like to take some inspiration from.

Fabulous transitions.

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Given that this home is wonderfully open-plan and unconstrained, we think it was an absolute stroke of genius to see the theme through to this logical conclusion! In place of a standard opaque wall, this open-sided bookcase is a terrific space divide and offers valuable storage and display potential, while always maximising light flow.

A bedroom with a difference.

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist bedroom White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

There's no getting away from the fact that this bedroom is gorgeous. So muted and fresh, it naturally draws you in but look just behind the bed! You get so engrossed in all of the beautiful design elements that the hidden space behind the bed takes you entirely by surprise. We'll show you what it is, in just a moment!

The most striking of en suites!

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist bedroom Beige
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Before we dive behind the wall, we need to take a quick stop at amazing bathroom-ville! A totally see-through box encases the shower and makes for not only a luxurious and bold design but also an even more intimate bedroom. We wonder if there are many things nicer than a very short journey from bed to shower?

Hidden charm.

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist bedroom White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Here's the hidden area, behind the bed! It was an inspired decision to install the sinks and inset backlit shelving out of sight but always close to hand. It just maximises the impact of the more luxurious touches, don't you agree? Plus, it keeps the 'messy' areas out of view.

Amazing use of mirrors.

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist bathroom Marble Beige
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Getting a little more involved in this vanity area, you can appreciate just how much the use of mirrors has increased the perceived space here! A narrow galley-style area, installing a full width mirror has allowed for any claustrophobic feelings to be totally negated and not only that; light is reflected into every corner!

Super modern suite items.

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist bathroom Marble Beige
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

We were wondering where the toilet was, but it makes sense that nobody would want to be able to watch their partner undertaking something quite that private, from the comfort of the bed! With that in mind, the suite items have been neatly hidden away in a charmingly bright little water closet and look at how contemporary the furniture is! What an absolute dream!

For more contemporary home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Considering contemporary home plans.

​How to have a spick-and-span home all the time
Could you comfortably create something this contemporary to live in?

