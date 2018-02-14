Your browser is out-of-date.

​How to have a spick-and-span home all the time

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Arbeitszimmer, BoConcept Germany GmbH BoConcept Germany GmbH Modern study/office
Ever noticed how some people’s homes just seem naturally tidy and spotless 24/7? Here’s a secret: they’re not! They only look that way because the homeowners are committed to an organised lifestyle. And even though interior designers are adept at including handy storage items in homes they're working in, it really is down to the owners to maintain the organisation, which is where these fantastic tips come in. 

Let’s kick off with these 9 brilliant solutions to ensure a spick-and-span home that’ll leave your guests awestruck.

1. Keep the kitchen clean

Ericeira - Um apartamento na vila , Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design & Homestyling Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design & Homestyling Kitchen units Wood Grey
Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design &amp; Homestyling

Clean as you cook! Refuse to let waste pile up in your kitchen. Always give those surfaces a quick rubdown with disinfectant before bedtime – it only takes a few seconds.

2. Reset the living room

S. BENTO, Arkstudio Arkstudio Scandinavian style living room
Arkstudio

In what state would you like to find your living room the next morning? So, before you’re off to bed, set a minute or two aside for storing the remote controls, stacking the magazines and coasters, and quickly plumping those sofa cushions.

3. Get everything set up for the next morning

킨포크 스타일 Kitchen , ACACIA ACACIA KitchenKitchen utensils
ACACIA

A few minutes set aside each evening will make for a quick and effective morning the next day. Get those packed lunches sorted and in the fridge, and start getting things ready for breakfast too.

4. Check all the floors

homify Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
homify

Something that always makes your home look and feel less organised is cluttered floors, so a few minutes spent picking everything up will be time well spent.

5. Reset your desk

Arbeitszimmer, BoConcept Germany GmbH BoConcept Germany GmbH Modern study/office
BoConcept Germany GmbH

Got your own little work space at home? Ensure it’s neat and tidy before you close off your business day. 

Throw away used Post-Its, clear away dirty cups and pop your pens in their proper place.

6. Hang your clothes up for tomorrow

LAVANDERIA ORGANIZADA, Casa de Valentina Casa de Valentina HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Casa de Valentina

Getting your clothes for the next day hung up and ready to wear is not only a great time saver, it will also help keep your home wonderfully organised.

7. Put dirty clothes in the laundry basket

Mobel Oak Laundry Bin Asia Dragon Furniture from London BathroomStorage
Asia Dragon Furniture from London

Mobel Oak Laundry Bin

Don't leave dirty clothes piling up on your floors and chairs. Not only will they look messy and smell bad, they'll also make your whole home look and feel neglected.

8. Start up a list for the next day

Corridor Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Polygon arch&amp;des

Corridor

A list with chores you can check off is genius! While you sit in front of the TV, grab a pen and a notebook (or simply use your cellular phone) and make yourself a little list of things you need to do the next day. It’ll make the starting of the next day significantly easier.

9. Put clean clothes back in the wardrobe

homify Classic style dressing room
homify

If you wear any items of clothing that don't need to go straight in the wash, take the time to pop them back on hangers and in your wardrobe. After all, who wants to walk into an unkempt bedroom at the end of a long day? 

But that’s not all! See these Sneaky cleaning tricks for every functional room in the house.

5 reasons why you absolutely NEED a luxury summerhouse
What other tips do you have to ensure a much more efficient lifestyle (and better-looking home)?

