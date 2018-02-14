​How to have a spick-and-span home all the time

Ever noticed how some people’s homes just seem naturally tidy and spotless 24/7? Here’s a secret: they’re not! They only look that way because the homeowners are committed to an organised lifestyle. And even though interior designers are adept at including handy storage items in homes they're working in, it really is down to the owners to maintain the organisation, which is where these fantastic tips come in.
Let’s kick off with these 9 brilliant solutions to ensure a spick-and-span home that’ll leave your guests awestruck.
Clean as you cook! Refuse to let waste pile up in your kitchen. Always give those surfaces a quick rubdown with disinfectant before bedtime – it only takes a few seconds.
In what state would you like to find your living room the next morning? So, before you’re off to bed, set a minute or two aside for storing the remote controls, stacking the magazines and coasters, and quickly plumping those sofa cushions.
A few minutes set aside each evening will make for a quick and effective morning the next day. Get those packed lunches sorted and in the fridge, and start getting things ready for breakfast too.
Something that always makes your home look and feel less organised is cluttered floors, so a few minutes spent picking everything up will be time well spent.
Got your own little work space at home? Ensure it’s neat and tidy before you close off your business day.
Throw away used Post-Its, clear away dirty cups and pop your pens in their proper place.
Getting your clothes for the next day hung up and ready to wear is not only a great time saver, it will also help keep your home wonderfully organised.
Don't leave dirty clothes piling up on your floors and chairs. Not only will they look messy and smell bad, they'll also make your whole home look and feel neglected.
A list with chores you can check off is genius! While you sit in front of the TV, grab a pen and a notebook (or simply use your cellular phone) and make yourself a little list of things you need to do the next day. It’ll make the starting of the next day significantly easier.
If you wear any items of clothing that don't need to go straight in the wash, take the time to pop them back on hangers and in your wardrobe. After all, who wants to walk into an unkempt bedroom at the end of a long day?
