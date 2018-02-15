Window cleaning advice that really works

Before you even get started with washing your windows, you need to properly prep the whole area. Your preliminary efforts should always include the following steps:

1. Make sure you have enough time to complete your task. For small to medium windows, you shouldn't need more than 10 minutes, but larger examples will obviously take longer to clean. Count up the number of windows in your home and make sure that you can comfortably commit to the requisite amount of cleaning time. Also, gather all of your window cleaning equipment in one place, so you don;t have to keep rushing to another room.

2. Tie back any curtains and raise any blinds. You want to make sure that your window dressings are completely out of the way and will incur minimal splashing, otherwise you might have to follow up with extensive dressing cleaning procedures as well.

3. Before you introduce any wet cleaning, carry out a cursory dusting. The easiest way to do this is with a microfibre cloth or even a vacuum cleaner. remember that the less dust you have to contend with, the easier the cleaning process will be.