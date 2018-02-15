Window cleaning advice that really works

The household chores never seem to end but one task that is so easy to put off, maybe even forever, is window cleaning. If you aren't something of a glazing expert, there will be a huge number of questions that arise from tackling window grime including, but not limited to what to clean windows with, how to clean a window and how to clean windows inside. You see why this is such a mission now, don't you?
While you could simply hire a professional cleaning team to take care of your windows for you, hold off, as we have a wealth of tips and tricks that can and will make washing your own windows an absolute piece of cake and when you see the results, you'll know that a little elbow grease was worth it! You know that you want a stream of restorative sunlight to pour through all of your windows, from those in your bedroom through to the living room, so come with us now and find out how you can get that gleaming look in a flash.
Before you even get started with washing your windows, you need to properly prep the whole area. Your preliminary efforts should always include the following steps:
1. Make sure you have enough time to complete your task. For small to medium windows, you shouldn't need more than 10 minutes, but larger examples will obviously take longer to clean. Count up the number of windows in your home and make sure that you can comfortably commit to the requisite amount of cleaning time. Also, gather all of your window cleaning equipment in one place, so you don;t have to keep rushing to another room.
2. Tie back any curtains and raise any blinds. You want to make sure that your window dressings are completely out of the way and will incur minimal splashing, otherwise you might have to follow up with extensive dressing cleaning procedures as well.
3. Before you introduce any wet cleaning, carry out a cursory dusting. The easiest way to do this is with a microfibre cloth or even a vacuum cleaner. remember that the less dust you have to contend with, the easier the cleaning process will be.
Home window cleaning doesn't need to be a budget version of industrial services as simple hot soapy water will actually be surprisingly effective. Easy window cleaning is as simple as using a sponge to wipe hot soapy water over your windows but try to minimise the suds, as they are what cause streaking! Economy washing up liquid can actually prove to be the best window cleaner, as it won't froth up as much as more expensive varieties.
Be aware that using caustic cleaning products could cause damage to your window frames and sills, so you need to be cautious and willing to embrace gentler solutions.
This is where you can start to get a little more pro! Once you've applied some hot soapy water to your windows, you want to remove all the excess and a squeegee is the best and only tool for the job. Use a squeegee by starting at the top of your windows and scrape down, to encourage any excess water to run off at the bottom. Working in s reverse 's' shape, as you move downwards will be the most effective method but keep wiping your blade, otherwise you could be spreading lingering dirt everywhere.
With your squeegee process complete, you can go in with a suitable cloth to mop up any remaining droplets. A chamois leather is excellent, but for any house-proud vegans out there, a microfibre cloth will work well also.
You need to remove all the moisture so as to prevent streaks, otherwise you'll have technically clean windows that don't look as sparkling and clear as you'd like them to.
You can use the best glass cleaner in the world on your windows but did you know that the weather will have a big impact on how successful your efforts are? Well it's true! To ensure that you'll have enough time to work with your suds, without running the risk of streaking, you should always try to wash on a cloudy day. It makes sense when you stop to think about it, as a warm, sunny day will make the glass in your windows dry very quickly, but a cooler and duller day will let you take your time a little more. When in doubt, remember the following:
- Sunny days will mean that you need to work very quickly and with confidence.
- Cloudy days will give you more time and less chance of streaks.
Window cleaning liquid comes in so many different guises, from natural through to chemical and even totally home made, but when it comes to house window cleaning, you really need to know what the best product is actually going to be. It's always worth trying a few different offerings before making your mind up and we wholeheartedly recommend that you start by making your own. What if the best window glass cleaner can be simply concocted, as and when you need it, from ingredients in your store cupboard? What a relief that would be!
A great homemade glass cleaner recipe is as simple as a bucket of warm water with two tablespoons of white vinegar diluted into it. Seriously, that's it! With this concoction, your glass cleaning will cost you literally only a few pence. You can add some household ammonia for really stubborn greasy marks, but try to go without, as breathing in ammonia is never a pleasant experience.
We think you're going to get a real kick out of this tip! If you only have time for a very quick clean, why not try a dry version? All you need is some crumpled up newspaper, which you use to buff your panes of glass. It's shocking how well this works but it really does, thanks to the newspaper ink acting as a blotter for grease and dirt. This would be an ideal way to clean your windows when you have guests arriving shortly and you realise that your glass is letting you down!
You might be wondering how often you need to clean your windows and a good rule of thumb is twice a year. One cleaning frenzy should tie in with spring arriving, so your whole home feels fresh and bright. It's also a nice idea to wash your windows when autumn is about to make an appearance, so that you are all done and can just settle in for the cold months.
If you would prefer to hire professionals to clean your windows for you, you should expect to pay at least £15, as this seems to be the UK average for a three-bedroom semi-detached home.
