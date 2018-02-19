Small bathroom ideas you might not have thought of before

Bathroom design ideas can seem a little overwhelming, but there's a problem; most of the really creative and stunning spaces that we have come across seem to be enormous and that won't help us with our more modest homes. If you are in the same position, you might prefer to drink in some shower room ideas, small bathroom inspiration or even simple ensuite ideas, as they will translate far more naturally into a bijou area.

We've been keen to offer some small bathroom advice previously, which you can take a look at here, but for some really tailored solutions that will have even the most modest of bathrooms looking like a worthy addition to the interior design hall of fame.

