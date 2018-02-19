Small bathroom ideas you might not have thought of before

Bathroom design ideas can seem a little overwhelming, but there's a problem; most of the really creative and stunning spaces that we have come across seem to be enormous and that won't help us with our more modest homes. If you are in the same position, you might prefer to drink in some shower room ideas, small bathroom inspiration or even simple ensuite ideas, as they will translate far more naturally into a bijou area.
We've been keen to offer some small bathroom advice previously, which you can take a look at here, but for some really tailored solutions that will have even the most modest of bathrooms looking like a worthy addition to the interior design hall of fame.
We have been told, for years, that in a small space, bold colours and eye-catching patterns are not a good idea as they will create the illusion of even tinier dimensions and impede natural light flowing, but it's time to forget everything we think we know. Especially when it comes to decorating a bijou bathroom.
Here, we have a perfect example of how both colour and pattern can be used, even in a small space, to great effect! With white walls offering a bright and spacious backdrop, a vibrant bathtub acts as a fantastic contrast and even allows for some colour-coordinated tiles to play a part too. Fun, fresh and in no way too overwhelming for a small room, this mixture of, technically, wrong elements shows that a little outside of the box thinking is never a bad thing.
It's no secret that small spaces are often successfully decorated with very contemporary design aesthetics, almost to the point of being stark and ultra minimal, but we think it can work so well. If you look at this phenomenal ensuite shower room, you'll see what we mean, as the furnishing has been kept basic, to say the least, but with a touch of glamour, the room feels elegant, larger than it is and so high-end.
The decision to decorate with large gloss white tiles on both the walls and floors was inspired, as it created a simple yet deceptive backdrop that stretches out before our eyes, but then, add in some glittering mosaic tiles, just inside the shower cubicle, and the whole scheme goes space-age. A reflective tile design was a fantastic choice, as it blasts light into every crevice, thus expanding the room even more.
Having a small bathroom shouldn't cramp your enthusiasm for exploiting unusual or dramatic design touches and actually, if you get them right, they can distract entirely from modest dimensions, which is why we chose this specific image to represent out point.
There's so much that should be wrong here. Dark walls, gimmick lighting and neon-bright towels should all spell a claustrophobic disaster for this tiny bathroom but instead, the observer simply gets dazzled by how stylish, different and daring the scheme is. The light-up mirror almost seems to hypnotise onlookers into forgetting the size of the room, which is genius bathroom design at its best.
So you don't have a massive room to play with, you can still enjoy bathroom style above and beyond so many others, if you focus your attention on the finishing touches. It might be a long-held dream to enjoy an oversized freestanding rolltop bath, but if your space simply can't accommodate such things, you need to get creative and that's where tiles come in.
By choosing really striking and beautiful tiles for the walls and floor of your small bathroom, you can create a visual focus that is so far and away from the measurable dimensions and more than that, they inject tangible luxury as well. It's important to remember that a small room doesn't need to be cheap or basic.
There was a time when dramatic statement wallpaper would be that last thing that any interior or bathroom designer would advise for a really tiny room, but these days, anything goes and actually, professionals are trying to make more of forgotten little spaces, through the use of more eye-catching materials.
This water closet is certainly no expansive or sprawling arena of self-care, you with some utterly incredible wallpaper in place, it's the overall charm and vibe of the room that stands proud, not the modest dimensions. Coupled with relatively simple and pared back suite items, there is a deceptive sense of floor space too.
If the thought of compromising on the elements that you'd like in your dream bathroom seems like something you can't bring yourself to accept, follow a simple rule of thumb. You CAN have it all, if you are willing to have it in a smaller scale. You want a rolltop bath? Have one, but choose a compact variety that will seamlessly fit underneath a window or against a wall. Add a shower mixer tap, so you can enjoy a good dousing when you fancy one. Invest in wall-mounted suite items that take up very little excess space and then, stand back and admire your comprehensive bathroom that is lacking for nothing. Style and space included.
