Creative ways to optimise a small kitchen

Would we all love an enormous kitchen that would have the likes of Gordon Ramsey yelling expletives out of jealousy? Of course we would, but it's not always possible, is it? We don't think that a small kitchen is anything to get too upset about though, as with some creative thinking, solid design principles and determination, you can make even the most diminutive space feel far larger and undeniably functional.

Once you get out of the mindset of thinking that small means bad or unusable, you will start to see the potential of your kitchen in a whole new light, so let us inspire you to step back and see what is possible!