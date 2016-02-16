Getting to grips with bohemian style

It's always interesting when fashion styles bleed into the interior design world and though bohemian style has been around since the 1930s, it is only recently that it has really come into its own. With some accents from the 70s hippie days, modern boho adds a touch of relaxed elegance to your home that few other styles can and creates a Zen space that you'll want to spend a lot of time in.
We've compiled our favourite elements of bohemian style for you to take a look at, as you might be tempted to try one or more of them out in your home. Just remember that flares and braids are optional!
Bohemian style has deep connections to hippie movements, as both seek to encourage a more intrinsic relationship with nature. By ridding yourself of the concerns of the commercial world, you can sit back and enjoy a more Zen life and that is perfectly demonstrated in this lovely bedroom!
Specht Architects have created a wonderfully languid room, punctuated with natural materials and a demonstrable lack of technology. When a dreamcatcher replaces that standard television, you know you are in a far more groovy and Boho space!
Tactile fabrics are a huge tell for bohemian style, especially those that drape well. Muslin, Hessian, wool and cotton are all major players but for chunkier texture, you can't beat some natural wood too.
We like to picture Boho spaces making people want to slip into a floaty skirt or linen trousers and just drift around the room. Once you've got that image in mind, you can really get a feel for what works. We think some heady incense would be a great addition too, especially if the mood strikes and a little meditation seems in order.
For bohemian style to work, you need to be aware of keeping the wider environment light, airy and free of too much modernity. While sleek design can work in a Boho space, too many sharp lines will overshadow the softer, more natural feel.
Light colour schemes always work well and help to prevent a room from feeling too enclosed or overbearing and if you can, try to keep some windows open to draw in a good supply of fresh air. You'll be shocked at what a difference that makes, especially in a bedroom.
Bohemian style is known for taking some inspiration from exotic locations, so when it comes to furnishing a newly created Boho haven, look to the east and places such as Morocco for fun ideas! We love this turmeric-coloured dressing table and it invokes such an oratory response!
Piquant colours that have come straight out of a Souk make wonderful additions to any Boho room and stop a space from being so neutral that it borders on minimalism. Colours from nature really help to bring the theme together, so grab those spicy accents and have fun with them!
We've talked a lot about nature and staying natural and relaxed in order to embrace Bohemian style, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some fabulous patterns too. Just think about any floral beds and borders you have seen; if those aren't patterns, we don't know what are!
We love the tapestry in this picture, as it is adding some vibrant colours that make way for further accents to come into play, in the form of rich raspberry! Used alongside a plethora of natural wood, the punchy colours make sure that this room manages to be funky, bohemian, modern and cosy all at once and we think it's fabulous!
Our final tip for perfecting bohemian style is to introduce some plants into your home. No nature-inspired interior design scheme would be complete without at least a little greenery, so even if you aren't a gardener through and through, find something that is low maintenance and enjoy the clean air and positive vibes that it sends out. The more, the better we think, so when you get to grips with caring for your leafy friends, start introducing a few more!
