This Cornish House is a Beachfront Beauty

There are beach houses and then there are beach houses and this is one that you won't forget in a hurry! Boasting unbeatable views, incredible luxury and an enormous footprint, this holiday home can sleep up to 14 people with ease and offers a real slice of holiday heaven.

The real estate team say, ’On approach, guests will easily spot this incredible house, with its enviable vantage point overlooking Rock; an ultra-modern glass and timber-clad haven. Stepping inside, warm wooden-clad walls, hung with tasteful contemporary artwork, stretch before you into the vast open plan living spaces. It’s easy to miss the cleverly-designed doorways, subtly integrated within the walls, which lead off into various rooms of this unique home. Each beautifully appointed bedroom, all with en-suites, enjoys those tranquil and ever-changing estuary views.’

Once you take a look at the amazing pictures of this exemplar holiday home, you'll see that the real estate team are not making false claims. In fact, if anything, they have undersold the beauty of this project!