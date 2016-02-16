This Cornish House is a Beachfront Beauty

There are beach houses and then there are beach houses and this is one that you won't forget in a hurry! Boasting unbeatable views, incredible luxury and an enormous footprint, this holiday home can sleep up to 14 people with ease and offers a real slice of holiday heaven.
The real estate team say, ’On approach, guests will easily spot this incredible house, with its enviable vantage point overlooking Rock; an ultra-modern glass and timber-clad haven. Stepping inside, warm wooden-clad walls, hung with tasteful contemporary artwork, stretch before you into the vast open plan living spaces. It’s easy to miss the cleverly-designed doorways, subtly integrated within the walls, which lead off into various rooms of this unique home. Each beautifully appointed bedroom, all with en-suites, enjoys those tranquil and ever-changing estuary views.’
Once you take a look at the amazing pictures of this exemplar holiday home, you'll see that the real estate team are not making false claims. In fact, if anything, they have undersold the beauty of this project!
Wow. Is this not one of the most perfectly situated houses that you have ever seen? Though we can't see the full extent of the house, knowing that it sleeps up to 14 people tells us that there are more crisp white rendered walls to the rear and fantastic proportions too!
Perfect Stays have added a truly incredible property to their listings catalogue here and with detailing such as the modern balcony, flat roof and mature garden all working together, this is a super luxe, modern beach house that will no doubt garner a long list of return clients!
What a view! While the house itself is beautiful and impressive, you can't create views like this one and it has become something of a unique selling point for this home. You'd almost be forgiven for forgetting that such a view is possible in the UK, as the blue water looks so inviting!
A wood and glass balcony makes for the perfect viewing platform and though this could be an exceptionally romantic spot, given the size of the property, we can imagine some lovely al fresco parties being held here. Just divine!
With panoramic views of the stunning estuary, it makes perfect sense that this house was given glazing at every turn, doesn't it? When you see how amazing this space is, you can't picture anything else really. Turning the kitchen and dining room area into an open plan viewing tower, we think the design in place here is inspired and the finishing touches really add to the overall feel.
Had a darker colour been used on the walls, they wouldn't disappear into the view quite so much, but thanks to white being chosen, it is so light and airy in here that it almost feels like an al fresco dining room. To keep from entering minimalist territory, however, pretty pastel hues have also been introduced, bringing a little nautical charm to the décor.
Imagine how disappointing it would be to book this house, only to discover that your bedroom didn't have a spectacular view over the estuary. Well, that's not a concern here, as every room seems to be gifted with a stunning, almost tropical view.
It's amazing to see just how much a view can impact on a room. While this would be a charming, sunny bedroom without it, the rich blues and greens have been drawn in and make for a super contemporary yet cosy space. We love the introduction of some extra accent colours too, as that orange and pink throw really perks up the bed linen.
When a room has such a dramatic outlook as this one, there seems very little point in adding any extra décor touches. Thanks to the wall of glazing, the house-defining view has become an art installation that renders any extra touch moot.
White-on-white allows the natural beauty outside to add all the accent colours that could possibly be needed here and we think the subtlety of the design genius is amazing, especially in the form of the glass safety rail. Had it been an opaque installation, the view would have been obscured, but here, it is simply protected behind two pieces of glass. It's the Mona Lisa of views!
It comes to something when even a bathroom has been given the super luxe, stunning views treatment, but we can see, in the reflection of the shower screen, that even in here there are unparalleled views of the estuary. One of the many en suite bathrooms, this one has a wonderfully dramatic, dark feel, but with reflective surfaces included everywhere, the lightness and calm of the exterior bounces around and breaks up the theme.
What an absolutely incredible house. We only need another 13 people to come along and we could rent it out for our summer holiday. Any takers?
