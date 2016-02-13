German country cottage from interior design experts

This beautiful country cottage, situated in List auf Sylt, in Germany's northern most municipality, has been completely transformed thanks to the creative flair and skilful eye of interior design experts from Home Staging.
As a part of the renovation work the cottage's traditional exterior exudes a pleasant and welcoming aura thanks to a simple freshen up, which included the restoration of the original brickwork and thatched roof. As you soon will see, the interiors are a prime example of tasteful and elegant modern design that fits amazingly well within the traditional context.
So, let's head to the northernmost part of Germany and discover this beauty!
It’s not everyday you stumble upon a house as perfect as the one here. We can't help but feel reminded of something out of a Grimms' fairy tale.
Overall, the restoration work speaks for itself with all the heritage features of the home appearing as they would have when the home was first built. Even the garden has been some extensive TLC with everything looking neat and orderly.
We are very excited about going inside and can already tell that this house will be extremely spacious inside, as well as full of natural light—just look at all those windows!
We’re greeted inside by a lovely sitting room that hosts an interesting display of furnishings and decorative items. The fundamental design is simple, with off-white walls and ceilings, cream couches and traditional tile flooring providing the backdrop. Despite the neutral colour scheme and restrained approach to the décor, there are occasional moments of excitement to be found.
A piece that stands out to us is the rustic timber coffee table with its blue tinged metal frame. Hosted on top of the table are a few lit candles, which enhance the mood lighting established by the pair of tall lamps and the crackling fireplace.
Combining the best of both worlds is the kitchen. Take note how the team at Home Staging have integrated all the latest mod cons within a traditional setting.
As a whole, the kitchen appears positively radiant, from the glossy working surfaces to the chic cabinets. Providing contrast and superb style is the fantastic oven that appears in a traditional style but accommodating multifunctional systems and smart tech.
In keeping with the rest of the ground floor, a dining room leads off from the kitchen and maintains the same colour scheme and design. A pair of formal dining chairs and a timber dining table, with its silvery-grey varnish, dominate the space.
Next to the window is bench-style seating with the bespoke bench lined with many pillows for a comfy eating experience. Hanging above is a wonderful chandelier light that shows off a little classic beauty.
The overall effect is a dining space that acknowledges modern trends and embraces a classic look at heart.
The master bedroom is a relaxing haven for the owners. It's a room where cosy fabrics, monochrome colours and plenty of soft textures combine.
The layout tackles the issue of the pitched roof, incorporating smaller and shorter items of furniture. However, the bed itself is by no means small and looks to be at least a king size. Overall, there's no better place in the home to wind down and relax after a long day.
A shared bathroom on the top-floor epitomises smart interior design. The room is large in size but the illusion of even more space has been created thanks to a clever layout and the seamless integration of the facilities.
The defining choice of the space is clearly the transparent glass shower unit that ensures the open-plan look is maintained.
To conclude our tour there is just one last spot we wish to take a look at—the outdoor dining area. There's no better way to embrace a warm and sunny day than hosting a meal with close family and friends right here.
The furniture has been chosen not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for their hard-wearing qualities. There are no hassles owning furniture like this since they don't need to be taken inside or even covered up.
