German country cottage from interior design experts

This beautiful country cottage, situated in List auf Sylt, in Germany's northern most municipality, has been completely transformed thanks to the creative flair and skilful eye of interior design experts from Home Staging.

As a part of the renovation work the cottage's traditional exterior exudes a pleasant and welcoming aura thanks to a simple freshen up, which included the restoration of the original brickwork and thatched roof. As you soon will see, the interiors are a prime example of tasteful and elegant modern design that fits amazingly well within the traditional context.

So, let's head to the northernmost part of Germany and discover this beauty!