This House Looks Like it Has One Floor. But Has Two!

This pretty home, located in rural Spain, was designed by the talented architects at Huga Arquitectos to take advantage of the its picturesque setting in the best way possible. Every room in the home boasts huge glazing that give a different perspective of the landscape, as well as drenching the interiors in glorious sunlight.

What appears as a simple rural property, due to its understated appearance, is really an amazing home that can be used to entertain all family members and friends one wishes to invite. A grand social zone boasts an open and airy layout, which allows everyone to gather round to relax over drinks and conversation. Outside, there is so much to love about the grand decking that hosts tables and chairs for al fresco dining in the sun.

Come and take a tour of the home with us on homify and see it all for yourself!