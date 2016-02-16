Home Innovation in the Mountains

At homify we find it so exciting and inspiring seeing so many sustainable houses being presented to us from our experts. It feels as if sustainability has become the buzz word for 2016, as more and more are attempting to build homes that are eco-friendly.

The motivations to build eco-home can be varied, with some being influenced purely by environmental concerns, while others see the financial benefits associated with a sustainable home. Whatever the motives may be, it's certainly great seeing these houses on the rise!

The project we're hosting today is an outstanding example of a sustainable build, with every single aspect of the design being intensively considered by Schiers AG Architetta. The end result is a modern sanctuary that can boast being eco-friendly and truly beautiful at the same time.