Home Innovation in the Mountains

At homify we find it so exciting and inspiring seeing so many sustainable houses being presented to us from our experts. It feels as if sustainability has become the buzz word for 2016, as more and more are attempting to build homes that are eco-friendly.
The motivations to build eco-home can be varied, with some being influenced purely by environmental concerns, while others see the financial benefits associated with a sustainable home. Whatever the motives may be, it's certainly great seeing these houses on the rise!
The project we're hosting today is an outstanding example of a sustainable build, with every single aspect of the design being intensively considered by Schiers AG Architetta. The end result is a modern sanctuary that can boast being eco-friendly and truly beautiful at the same time.
Positioned on a rolling hill on the foot of the Swiss Alps stands the newest in sustainable homes. Being situated in such an awe-inspiring setting can bring a natural desire to limit one's impact upon the landscape, however, the homeowners had always desired for a home that pushed the limit in design. It seemed they wanted to prove that a home can be eco-friendly without compromising on luxury.
Speaking of luxury, we spot what looks like an infinity pool in the distance. The hillside position ensures a breathtaking view of the nearby mountains and valley from the comfort of the cool waters of the pool.
With its contemporary silhouette, the building stands in striking contrast to the more traditional buildings that are found in this part of the world. Nevertheless, it integrates with a subdued colour scheme and stands in a harmonious way with its surroundings.
What is most intriguing about this home is the way it presents itself. When one conjures up images of an eco-build, it is safe to say that the pictured house isn't what one would normally think of.
We are big fans of the design and the way it presents itself as a pure and modern building. The mass of the building is oriented with a flat roof, large window openings and a cubist design language that is on trend with the Bauhaus style.
The interior, as with the exterior, is designed with a modern aesthetic and consists of an open plan that is enhanced by a monochrome scheme. The living zone is kept well lit by large openings, skylights above and the wall of glazings along the ground floor, thus avoiding the need to use power based lighting during the daytime. In the evenings the home is lit by well concealed led strips and the cool hanging lights.
A hidden design aspect of the home is its smart air flow. The architects have ensured that the open plan layout would be conductive to good airflow, ensuring those inside can enjoy a healthy setting.
Moving further inside we are treated to a view from the kitchen. A timber island bench with black stone top counter features here and makes up the distinct visual appeal of the space.
Even though the kitchen isn't lacking in space, the architects have utilised shades of white to help give those cooking a sense of space. You can notice too how the sleek and seamless cabinetry add to this perception of space. Hidden behind many of these cabinets are appliances with the highest possible energy star rating.
We all have that guilty pleasure; an embarrassing movie we always play when we're home alone or that Hollywood heartthrob crush who we idolise. Well, this is the perfect home cinema where one of these guilty pleasure can be enjoyed in the ultimate comfort. An extra bonus is that there's no guilt of keeping the projector and lights on all night since the home is powered by solar panels.
Before we roll credits on this project we thought it would be more fitting to do so beside the swimming pool. From this perspective we can not only make out the rooftops of the nearby township but also of the snow capped Alps in the horizon.
It has been an absolute privilege to explore this home and its amazing setting but unfortunately this is the end. Don't be upset though since we have plenty of other inspiring projects to check out.
