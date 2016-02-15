The Perfect Wooden Summer House

Come summer time, many of us will abandon our homes in the city and head to the countryside in search of some relaxation and fun. The dream would be to find ourselves a simple but comfortable summer house in the middle of nowhere where we can spend quality time with close family and dear friends.

Summer houses have evolved significantly over time and are no longer the tiny wooden shacks that many of us have stayed in. Modern summer houses have truly become a home away from home in which you'll find all the latest technologies and accessories.

The summer house we're to explore today by De Zwarte Hond shows off some of the best features of a Scandinavian style design.

Let's begin looking around…