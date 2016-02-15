The Perfect Wooden Summer House

Come summer time, many of us will abandon our homes in the city and head to the countryside in search of some relaxation and fun. The dream would be to find ourselves a simple but comfortable summer house in the middle of nowhere where we can spend quality time with close family and dear friends.
Summer houses have evolved significantly over time and are no longer the tiny wooden shacks that many of us have stayed in. Modern summer houses have truly become a
home away from home in which you'll find all the latest technologies and accessories.
The summer house we're to explore today by De Zwarte Hond shows off some of the best features of a Scandinavian style design.
Let's begin looking around…
The newly finished summer house is in many ways defined by its beautiful timber exterior. Sitting impressively in the sunshine, the black shaded timber panels wrap around the home and stand out against the natural backdrop. Subtle contrasts from the dominant black wood has been made via the white window and door frames, as well as naturally via the stained timber decking and pergola.
We can already tell that the owners had relaxation on the mind with a pair of pool chairs being placed on the lawn in the sunshine, ready to be used after a morning spent exploring the surrounding nature.
It was a priority of the owners for their summer house to incorporate sustainable features that would help them be self-sufficient. Many of the building's materials and finishes were chosen to maximise energy savings, such as the triple-glazed windows, which ensure a moderate temperature inside no matter how hot or cold it is outdoors. Rainwater is also captured via concealed downpipes and is stored in rainwater tanks.
In addition, the timbers used for the build were not only chosen for their beauty but also their broader qualities. The timber was sourced from a sustainably managed forest nearby, thereby guaranteeing the owner' desire for an eco-friendly build was adhered to.
It's safe to say that the deck is an integral part of this home during the warmer months. From a quick bite to eat in the morning to the big sit down occasions involving the whole family, it seems like every meal is being enjoyed on the outdoor dining set up.
We are big fans of the decking design for other reasons, starting with the beautiful silver infused grain that glistens in the sunshine. However, the stand-out design aspect has to be how the timber and lawn meet together at the same level. Thanks to this design the decking and lawn have a natural sense of flow and easy access that even those unsteady on their feet will have no problem with.
Making one's way between the indoors and decking is made so easy thanks to the sliding panel doors that can be moved aside and out of sight when required. An illusion between internal and external spaces has been made thanks to the use of these doors and the abundance of transparent surfaces.
Stepping inside, we can begin to understand the layout of the summer home. Down the long and lean hallway is where all the bedrooms and main bathroom is accommodated, while a main communal area, consisting of living, dining and kitchen (pictured) reside.
Inside the modern kitchen, we can see how every inch of space has been utilised. The space feels large and airy with every design aspect fitting together perfectly. Enhancing a sense of space is the great choice of an all-white colour scheme—a simple and popular décor choice that can help any room feel gigantic!
To finish our tour of the summer house let’s embrace the beautiful dining room décor. A dining table, which was hand-crafted using re-claimed wood, stands as the room's defining piece. Hanging above and bringing a contemporary edge to the space is the gorgeous metallic lamp.
Natural light floods into the space, helping to make the dining experience even more perfect. Those dining can enjoy almost panoramic views of the nature outside thanks to the many windows that surround the space.
Overall, this house provides both a relaxing escape as well as offering all the modern conveniences.
