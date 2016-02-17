Elevate your home to elegant on a budget

Creating an upscale home on a small budget can seem like a tricky task, but it's far from impossible. In fact, you can create the illusion of a high-end, designer home by following a few simple and inexpensive tips!
Budget improvements will always be popular ways to revamp a room for little money, but the secret is keeping them simple and unfussy, as that will allow you to really overshadow cost with impact. You might be thinking that it's not possible to transform a room for very little, but read on and you'll soon see that it's easier than you think!
Something that will never look outdated or inexpensive is recessed lighting. You might already be thinking to yourself that this is an expensive change up, but it's really not! Tool supply companies sell bulk lighting for a fraction of what you will expect and anyone with some basic wiring knowledge can fit them. Even if you hire an electrician, this is a quick and simple job that won't leave you out of pocket!
We love this space, created by Harvey Jones Kitchens, as the lighting just looks so elegant. You would never think this was just one of a few budget improvements that have been made to elevate the space, yet it will have cost under £100 to complete!
Budget improvements make it necessary to get creative with your textiles and accessories and we don't think there are many things that can overshadow a fabulous ethnic rug or two! Even better is the fact that you can often pick them up from charity shops, flea markets and car-boot sales for a snip!
Throwing some rich colour and eye-catching patterns into an otherwise pared back space, vibrant textiles really add a level of luxe that few things can match. Even if you only splurge on a few amazing cushions, the impact they will have will be huge.
If colour tempts you, but busy textiles are really not your thing, why not think about the simplest of all budget improvements; an accent colour? If you have a relatively static colour scheme in place, the addition of one extra shade can make a big difference, especially if you choose something very bright, like this mustard yellow.
We think this open plan living and dining room looks great as is, but with the addition of just two cushions and a chair in a rich yellow, everything has been elevated to an even higher style plain. Don't you agree that it just adds a certain depth and character?
Take a tour round some elegant and expensively finished homes and you will most likely see that they all feature a lot of plants. While you may not be in a position to buy expensive blooms and impressive pots, you can certainly stand to add some more reasonably priced versions!
Plain terracotta or cast concrete plant pots are elegant and timeless and with some easy to care for, inexpensive plants in them, you will find that your home takes on a far more high-end persona. Budget improvements don't have to be over-thought or too contrived, so stay simple and go green!
If you really don't have a lot of money to spend, but you want to make a start on transforming a room, small scale budget improvements are your best bet, such as adding in some eye-catching ornaments, one at a time.
Seek out some inspiration by looking at interior design trends and see if local shops or online retailers have looked to copy certain aesthetics for less. That way, you'll be fashionable and look as though you have splurged a lot, when in fact, you have simply been clever with your research and opted for items that those in the know will think cost more than they did.
There's no getting away from it; the lower your furniture, the more expensive it looks! If your budget improvements can stretch to a new sofa or you have been thinking of getting one for a while, take a look at some of the fantastic low-level modular examples that are out there.
Popular flat-pack furniture retailers specialise in pieces such as this one and by adding different covers, some cushions or a throw, you can set yours apart without having to break the bank.
You see? We told you there are lots of ways to improve your home on a budget!
For more budget décor inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Brilliant Tips For Budget Decorating. If you like a bit of DIY, this could be the excuse you need to start a new project!