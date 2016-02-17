Understanding the fuss about chalkboard paint

Being used by everyone from shabby chic enthusiasts through to those with a flair for the more unusual, chalkboard paint has been exploding onto the interior design scene for the past few months. The question is; why?

More fun than normal wall paint, interactive and a real crowd pleaser, it's being used in increasingly fantastic and inspiring ways, but if you don't know anything about it, we have put together this handy 101 guide to all things chalkboard paint.

Sit back and let us inspire you to try something a little more avant garde for your home, but bring your own coloured chalk!