Understanding the fuss about chalkboard paint

Being used by everyone from shabby chic enthusiasts through to those with a flair for the more unusual, chalkboard paint has been exploding onto the interior design scene for the past few months. The question is; why?
More fun than normal wall paint, interactive and a real crowd pleaser, it's being used in increasingly fantastic and inspiring ways, but if you don't know anything about it, we have put together this handy 101 guide to all things chalkboard paint.
Sit back and let us inspire you to try something a little more avant garde for your home, but bring your own coloured chalk!
Chalkboard paint is not a new material. Blackboards have been around for decades but did you ever stop to think how they were repaired and freshened up? Well, the surfaces are painted with a special mix of paint, that dries matt and allows chalk to be applied and wiped off.
More recently, home owners have been opting to use chalkboard paint as a standard wall finish, allowing them to transform any room into a giant notice board. We love this dining room, from Concept Joana, as you could have a lot of fun writing the evening menu on the wall every morning!
There was a time when chalkboard paint could only be bought from specialist suppliers or artist supply shops, but thanks to the huge popularity it is enjoying now, you can find it easily in any DIY store. It will even be fairly reasonably priced too, so this doesn't have to be a costly room revamp material!
Because the paint has become such a staple of interior design, there have been new developments which see coloured paint available too. If you don't like the idea of a big black wall in your kitchen, you could now opt for something a little softer!
As with all home improvement projects, there are no hard and fast rules as to how or where you can install something, but as a general rule, chalkboard paint is used to create one feature wall, so you don't need to go crazy and do the whole room. Unless you want to!
The paint is simple to apply, as you can use a brush or roller, just as you would with normal paint and it's generally best to complete at least two coats, just to ensure perfect and even coverage. We love this home office example, as it shows just how great a chalkboard wall can be for effective brainstorming. Think of the revision possibilities too!
What room isn't it good for? The answer is none! Chalkboard paint is so versatile that it can add aesthetic and practical value to any room, but some of the most popular choices are kitchens, playrooms and younger kids' bedrooms.
Busy families can make good use of a chalkboard wall, writing items that need to be included in the next supermarket shop straight on the wall when they run out and children can enjoy being allowed to draw on the walls. Now that really does sound like a lot of fun.
We think of chalkboard paint as a semi-permanent addition to your home, as you would need to paint over it if you no longer wanted it to be visible, but that's the case with any wall covering, isn't it?
You will enjoy good longevity with your chalkboard wall and will only really struggle to cover it if you plan to restore it to bright white; that will take a number of coats. In general, this is a hard-wearing and durable paint and will withstand damp cloth wipe downs with ease.
If chalkboard paint is really appealing to you but the thought of an entire wall painted in it is a bit too much, there are plenty of fantastic ideas out there for some more alternative projects!
Essentially, you can just let your imagination run wild, but we really love this large retro fridge that has been given the chalkboard treatment! How handy would this be for shopping lists and motivational messages? If only it could stop us going in the fridge for chocolate…
