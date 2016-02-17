Family home with PHWOAR factor

Some homes can take you by surprise with their lavish interiors. While that's always a fun shock to the system, we can't also help loving those which ooze a certain charm and character, letting you know something special lies inside. It's almost as if we're tempting houses to disappoint us, but when it came to this incredible family home on Fulham Road, that was never going to be an option.
Comprising a,
Full internal refurbishment of a six bedroom house, with new basement under full footprint, rear extension, landscaping and crossover, this is a home that seeks to impress and wow. It manages both effortlessly.
Let's take a look inside what we think is a textbook beautiful property!
If you're anything like us, you might be looking at this lovely home and wondering what could possibly need doing to it. Then again, it's not up to us to decide what a family needs or wants, is it? Just because we see a gorgeous, roomy and grand house, it doesn't mean the residents are totally satisfied.
Flower Michelin, the architects in charge of the home renovation, must have also wondered the same. However, thanks to an audacious extension and remodel request, they had plenty to sink their teeth into.
While the traditional frontage has been kept, the inside has been totally transformed…
We certainly didn't expect the interior of this traditional home to be so bright and white but, we love it nevertheless! The large expanses of reflective white, coupled with golden lights and washed wood, all create a warm, stylish and ultra-contemporary space that stretches the full depth of the property, with a gorgeous open-plan layout.
Living, dining and kitchen areas are clearly defined, but the natural flow through each zone is divine and has a languid, organic quality to it.
With a busy family comes a myriad of different interests, so it's fantastic to see they're all being taken into account in this home. While an open-plan area has been created to take up the main body of the house, a dedicated media room (as seen here) is a fantastic addition.
Perfect for family film nights or some quiet musical instrument practice, this room encourages artistic interests but not at the detriment of the calm and quiet main room. We love the continuation of white as the main colour, as a little bit of calm resonates here still.
Just when you start to think every room will be filled with nothing but white furniture and washed wood, this divine little home office springs up to surprise you. The ideal spot for working from home or completing homework, we just love the detailing that makes this room pop!
A lime green chair and dark wood furniture sets this room apart from all the others, perhaps making a statement as to who spends the most time in here. Either way, we think the wall shelving looks incredible and despite not being a huge room, how it's been furnished makes it seem wonderfully usable.
Having seen a few of the rooms in this house, would you expect anything less than a perfectly finished bathroom? We wouldn't, and already predicted it would be a cacophony of sleek, reflective materials and self-contained units. We don't like to brag, but how right were we?
The white walls make another appearance and thanks to the full width mirrors, the space feels much larger than it is. We like that functionality has been given priority and used to direct the aesthetics.
From the rear, there is nothing but gorgeous design and flawless integration to admire. The use of perfectly toned bricks has helped to bed the new extension in automatically, while the simple rectangular design doesn't seek to draw attention away from the period features of the house, such as the original sash windows.
A truly harmonious addition, we think this house is the perfect embodiment of old and new coming together to create something totally different. We hope to see many more projects from this team!
For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Planning a house extension? Here’s what NOT to do!