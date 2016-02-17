Family home with PHWOAR factor

Some homes can take you by surprise with their lavish interiors. While that's always a fun shock to the system, we can't also help loving those which ooze a certain charm and character, letting you know something special lies inside. It's almost as if we're tempting houses to disappoint us, but when it came to this incredible family home on Fulham Road, that was never going to be an option.

Comprising a, Full internal refurbishment of a six bedroom house, with new basement under full footprint, rear extension, landscaping and crossover , this is a home that seeks to impress and wow. It manages both effortlessly.

Let's take a look inside what we think is a textbook beautiful property!