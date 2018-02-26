Your browser is out-of-date.

​An old house gets a striking upgrade

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Un Piso con Personalidad Atrevida y mucho Estilo, N.A. Construcción N.A. Construcción Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
There is something beautiful and characteristic about old houses, regardless of what style they are. That is exactly why, when it comes to renovations, a lot of people choose to preserve certain areas and keep certain elements of the existing house, like a wall, a roof, a terrace or some windows – a vintage reminder of their home’s previous life, if you will.

Today we take a look at an old house that underwent a makeover, yet still managed to retain a lot of its character, resulting in a gorgeous combination of old vs. new, rustic vs. modern, and contemporary vs. industrial.

1. Mixing the original rustic stone of the room with modern lighting ensures a striking look for this industrial-style bedroom.

Un Piso con Personalidad Atrevida y mucho Estilo, N.A. Construcción N.A. Construcción Rustic style bedroom Stone
2. For the other bedroom, the original stone walls were also kept and combined with contemporary lighting fixtures and décor.

Un Piso con Personalidad Atrevida y mucho Estilo, N.A. Construcción N.A. Construcción Rustic style bedroom Bricks
3. A walk-in closet space was created, with the same metal that can be glimpsed throughout the rest of the house, ensuring an element of consistency.

Un Piso con Personalidad Atrevida y mucho Estilo, N.A. Construcción N.A. Construcción Rustic style dressing room
4. See how the sleek metal of the ceiling complement the rawness of the stone walls here in the bathroom?

Un Piso con Personalidad Atrevida y mucho Estilo, N.A. Construcción N.A. Construcción Rustic style bathroom
5. Adequate space was used for a guest bedroom, which even includes a little seating area and kitchenette.

Un Piso con Personalidad Atrevida y mucho Estilo, N.A. Construcción N.A. Construcción Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
6. The living room boasts the biggest sofa we’ve ever seen! Crafted from concrete, it’s huge enough to ensure a comfy spot for all the friends.

Un Piso con Personalidad Atrevida y mucho Estilo, N.A. Construcción N.A. Construcción Rustic style living room Bricks
7. The intricate details continue on the exterior façade, and we just love that stylish little café set adding a touch of colour to the terrace.

Un Piso con Personalidad Atrevida y mucho Estilo, N.A. Construcción N.A. Construcción Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Bricks
8. Wonderful wood makes its appearance in the kitchen, cladding up the island, cabinetry, walls and ceiling.

Un Piso con Personalidad Atrevida y mucho Estilo, N.A. Construcción N.A. Construcción Rustic style kitchen
9. Sleekness gets an upgrade in this bathroom, where metal and lighting ensure quite the dazzling look.

Un Piso con Personalidad Atrevida y mucho Estilo, N.A. Construcción N.A. Construcción Rustic style bathroom
To help you achieve more beauty for lest costs, see these Affordable patio renovation ideas.

How do I make my home look great on a budget? (9 tricks you need to know)
What are your thoughts on this upgrade?

Discover home inspiration!

