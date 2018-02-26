​An old house gets a striking upgrade

There is something beautiful and characteristic about old houses, regardless of what style they are. That is exactly why, when it comes to renovations, a lot of people choose to preserve certain areas and keep certain elements of the existing house, like a wall, a roof, a terrace or some windows – a vintage reminder of their home’s previous life, if you will.

Today we take a look at an old house that underwent a makeover, yet still managed to retain a lot of its character, resulting in a gorgeous combination of old vs. new, rustic vs. modern, and contemporary vs. industrial.