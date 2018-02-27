​See the brilliant new look of a 1950s house

Houses from previous decades, especially the previous century, certainly have their own special charm, but unfortunately they are often simply no longer up-to-date. And then we don’t even mention the fact that, in terms of visual appeal and energy efficiency, they no longer work.
Fortunately, there exists such a thing as renovations, meaning an old structure doesn’t have to be completely demolished and rebuilt from scratch – it’s all a matter of clever planning and creative working to drag that house back into the 21st century, like this one completed by Grotegut Architekten.
We take a first look at the house as seen from the street, which is much more modern and contemporary compared to its not-yet renovated neighbours.
During this renovation project, the house got treated to a new roof, new windows, a splash of light-grey paint on the outside, and a less-is-more front garden complete with parking. As we can see, natural stone and concrete make an interesting duo in neutral grey, complemented by scattered green accents.
However, despite its modern appearance, the house still offers a visual throwback to its previous “life”, especially with those circular windows in the northern façade (seen on the far right).
But it’s not only the front side that got a stunning new look – the rear side also has a stylish new design, yet still manages to retain a bit of its original 1950s ambience.
What stands out here are the generous glazed surfaces, ensuring that the interiors are flooded with sunshine and garden views on a daily basis.
In addition, the terrace was also revamped, giving it a more minimalist look which fits perfectly with the architecture of the house.
As soon as the sun sets, the house becomes quite the eye catcher, thanks to the brilliant red glow flowing out of the interiors. What a charming touch to the colour palette!
Even at the back side, dusk ensures a whole new look for the house, no doubt thanks to the warm interior lighting complementing the coolness of the exterior. And how perfect is that garden, with its immaculate lawn, stepping stones, lush flowers, etc?
We have time for one quick look at the interiors, so we chose the large, two-storey living room with a curved gallery, which dates back to the time of construction and, of course, was preserved during the renovation.
This open-space concept fits perfectly into today's understanding of modern, comfortable living with style, but makes the house unique and unmistakable in its special way. We just love how built-in components under the stairs provide clever storage space. And the choice of colours, shapes and materials remains natural and subtle and forms a subtle backdrop for the impressive effect of the room.
All in all, a pretty impressive makeover that perfectly merges old splendour with modern design!
