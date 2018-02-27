​See the brilliant new look of a 1950s house

We take a first look at the house as seen from the street, which is much more modern and contemporary compared to its not-yet renovated neighbours.

During this renovation project, the house got treated to a new roof, new windows, a splash of light-grey paint on the outside, and a less-is-more front garden complete with parking. As we can see, natural stone and concrete make an interesting duo in neutral grey, complemented by scattered green accents.

However, despite its modern appearance, the house still offers a visual throwback to its previous “life”, especially with those circular windows in the northern façade (seen on the far right).