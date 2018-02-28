Your browser is out-of-date.

​An upgraded Grade II bathroom to inspire you

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Stylish Grade II Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms
Our homify 360° today takes just one room in an entire house and focuses on its new splendour, seeing as it has an abundance of inspiration to share with all. 

This project by DeVal Bathrooms, bathroom designers from Cambridgeshire, took control of a Grade II Listed home, beautifully adding some modern touches to it while simultaneously ensuring that a lot of its vintage character still shines through. 

Let’s see what they did with the most private space in the house: the bathroom.

Out with the old? Not quite!

Stylish Grade II Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms
The aim of these professionals, unlike most, is not to get rid of old designs and outdated features, but rather to create spaces which enhance the old touches instead of disguising them. As you can imagine, this results in some pretty amazing designs, where old vintage charm manages to co-exist quite beautifully with contemporary beauty. 

And gazing at this bathroom, can you guess which features are from the original structure?

Terrific timber

Stylish Grade II Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms
With this property, the designers were able to give focus to the beautiful old beams within the walls. This ensure that any additional touches (like the modern mirrors) will enjoy visual prominence.

A natural and subtle colour palette of beige and cool white was also opted for, merging peacefully with the tiles to create a soft, subtle colour scheme.

Adequate legroom

Stylish Grade II Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms
One has to get pretty creative with layout in small spaces to ensure adequate style and practical legroom. And as we can see here, all the essentials have been included, yet there’s more than enough floor space for comfortable movement – clear evidence that this project was helmed by professionals. 

Let’s gaze at a few more images that speak of this incredible design.

Stylish Grade II Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms
Stylish Grade II Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms
Stylish Grade II Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms
Stylish Grade II Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms
Speaking of small spaces, see these Small bathroom ideas you might not have thought of before.

Share your thoughts on this bathroom’s new look in our comments section, below!

