​The beauty of wooden beams: 7 inspiring examples

Out of all the interior touches one can opt for in order to ensure some extra style, nothing comes close to good old-fashioned ceiling beams (in our opinion, at least).

Just think about how versatile they can be – they can fit in with just about any style (yet are more synonymous with rustic and country-style settings); can flaunt any colour to complement the furnishings and décor; and they can be used in any room, from the kitchen and living room straight through to the bathroom.

So, just in case you require some inspiration for interior wooden beams in your home, have a look at these 7 examples…