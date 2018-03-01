Your browser is out-of-date.

​The beauty of wooden beams: 7 inspiring examples

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
trasformazione di una veranda, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration Wood White
Out of all the interior touches one can opt for in order to ensure some extra style, nothing comes close to good old-fashioned ceiling beams (in our opinion, at least).

Just think about how versatile they can be – they can fit in with just about any style (yet are more synonymous with rustic and country-style settings); can flaunt any colour to complement the furnishings and décor; and they can be used in any room, from the kitchen and living room straight through to the bathroom.

So, just in case you require some inspiration for interior wooden beams in your home, have a look at these 7 examples…

1. Want those beams to evoke a peaceful, almost romantic vibe? Simply paint them white!

trasformazione di una veranda, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration Wood White
2. How clever! Inserting skylights amongst those beams for a pretty-and-practical look.

Abitazione ristrutturata in stile rustico/moderno, Nadia Moretti Nadia Moretti Modern living room
3. These timber beams, in the same look and style as the walls, ensure a consistent beauty in this rustic cottage.

Шале. Загородный дом. Москва, Архитектор Татьяна Стащук Архитектор Татьяна Стащук Rustic style living room
4. Who knew that wooden beams (in the right design and colour) could complement any interior style, even this delightfully colonial living room?

Une maison de village pas comme les autres, Pixcity Pixcity Rustic style living room
5. Nothing beats wooden beams keeping guard over a country-style kitchen – such homeliness and warmth!

Tres espacios en uno: cocina, lavadero y planchador, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Rustic style kitchen White
6. Of course ceiling beams can also be made up to look “professional” for the right environment, as seen in this stylish study.

Lawyer's house, cristina mecatti interior design cristina mecatti interior design Modern study/office
7. Another great benefit about beams? They can interrupt a monotonous look, as seen in this kitchen, where the ceiling ensures a striking touch.

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style kitchen
Keep looking up, as we’re going to check out some more Creative ceiling designs.

A guide to all things windows
What are your thoughts on wooden beams inside your home?

