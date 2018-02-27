A stunning home on the banks of the Thames

A lot of people dream about owning a dream home close to water and today, we're going to show you an absolutely phenomenal property that was expertly designed by master architects to really take advantage of a stunning plot. We think you'll be really blown away by not only the façade of this contemporary family home, but also the striking interior design scheme too, which is flooded with natural light and peppered with beautiful touches. Yes, the gardens here are utterly beautiful, but just wait until you see the entrance hall and landings too; they'll have you calling your architect quicker than if they were already saved to speed-dial!
Wow! There's no denying that this is a home with some presence! Modern yet also a little rustic, given the black wood cladding, this is a house that says
the surroundings are one thing, but I'm gorgeous too!. The extensive use of glass means that not only is there a contemporary design scheme in place, but also, that the inside must be dazzlingly bright and sunny. We are so in love with the monochrome façade colour scheme here and we need to see more!
It's a bold move, to build a very modern home and then add in some unusual elements, such as palms, but the design team here had no fear! You wouldn't normally find expansive wooden terraces and tropical trees on the banks of the Thames, but you have to admit that it works SO well here! In fact, we think that it adds a touch of non-urban excitement that most homes in London simply lack.
A gorgeous home is one thing, but if you walk inside and come face-to-face with an uninviting ambience, the whole project is a disaster! There's no fear of that in this spectacular space though! The glass-filled atrium naturally creates a warm and sunny entrance that is fully supported and further softened by a slew of natural wood finishes and simply incredible lighting fixtures. No wonder white walls work so well; there is warmth radiating from every other surface!
It's a simple interior design scheme, but so effective, don't you agree? White walls, natural wood flooring and contrasting safety rails have created a timelessly elegant and easy to accessorise home that looks terrific when all of the sunlight flows inside. We are particularly jealous of the proportions of this landing, as it helps to add to the prevailing sense of luxury and understated grandeur.
What you're looking at here is the floor above the entrance, which features a striking almost light well design that channels every nuance of light down behind the front door. It has also helped to create an intense level of symmetry, with floating bookshelves either side, a large central window and an eye-catching light, front and centre. The colour coordinated book spines are a whole other level of detail, but we are definitely taking note!
We have already shown you how beautiful this building is, from the rear, but you needed to see this lovely shot of the front too. Almost a negative image of the rear, given that white is the main colour here, there is sense of calm and collected family comfort to this home, don't you think? Again with the symmetry too, which has been bolstered by the potted shrubs and amazing dual protrusions. This has GOT to be the envy of the whole neighbourhood, surely?
Finally, just take a look at how stunning the house looks as the sun sets! With the lights on, this house radiates a naturally contemporary and alluring aesthetic and the full majesty of the symmetrical design comes sharply into view as well. The top-level portholes work especially well!
