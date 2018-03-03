​The luxury apartments that flaunt a fresh Nordic style

We’re off to New Barnet for today’s homify 360° gem, for it is here where Dorset-based company Jigsaw Interior Architecture had the pleasure of tackling one of their newest projects: a redevelopment of an existing building of offices, featuring a unique collection of luxury apartments.
And you know what that means: some fresh inspiration to dream about (and obviously also copy), and these units remind us why the fantastic Nordic/Scandinavian design has been a tried-and-tested style for so many home owners…
Just in case you forgot, this image serves well to remind you that you, in fact, do not need hectares of legroom to flaunt a striking look. Just see how easily this open-plan layout of a kitchen, dining room and lounge manages to flaunt an inspiring look without going overboard.
And it’s not only the décor and furnishings; the flooring is also complemented by the carefully selected oak that flows oh-so fantastically with the soft and neutral colour scheme.
Thanks to numerous windows that span one end of the room to the other, these apartments feel bright, airy and spacious. This is enhanced by the fresh Scandinavian style of the interiors, ensuring a level of sophisticated luxury.
We’re off to one of the bedrooms, which show us how rich textures in soft furnishings ensure a unique style, even though these rooms are far from jam-packed – see how you don’t need so many elements to ensure a classy look?
Let’s scope out a few more images that speak of these divine interiors…
Want a step-by-step guide to perfecting the Nordic style? See The homify guide to Scandinavian style interiors.