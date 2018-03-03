​The luxury apartments that flaunt a fresh Nordic style

We’re off to New Barnet for today’s homify 360° gem, for it is here where Dorset-based company Jigsaw Interior Architecture had the pleasure of tackling one of their newest projects: a redevelopment of an existing building of offices, featuring a unique collection of luxury apartments.

And you know what that means: some fresh inspiration to dream about (and obviously also copy), and these units remind us why the fantastic Nordic/Scandinavian design has been a tried-and-tested style for so many home owners…