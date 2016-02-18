Teaching old homes new tricks

You might not think that combining older elements, that hark of tradition, with ultra contemporary nuances ever really works, but the contrast between the two can be so dramatic that it simply makes for a fantastic juxtaposition. In fact, the newness of one element can really highlight the beauty and character of something a little older, so we love combining the two!

Just in case you are raising a suspicious eyebrow at this, we have brought together some amazing examples of old and new coming together in perfect interior design harmony and we think you'll see that too much of one thing can ruin an aesthetic, whereas a heady contrast can amplify the impact.