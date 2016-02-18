Deluxe home décor for less

The word elegant always seems to have connotations of inferred expense but this is something we are keen to dispel! It is more than possible for you to inject a little high-end style into your home, without breaking the bank or disrupting your current theme.
With some careful thought, conscientious material selection and clever use of colour, you can enjoy small budget elegance that looks like you had an unlimited budget to play with, when in fact, you were able to revamp your space for a fraction of what it should have cost. Impact should always outweigh price, so take a look at our tips for ensuring that is the case!
If you aren't in a position to revamp an entire room but you are still looking to add some small budget elegance to your home, think about small items that you can replace or swap out for more exclusive versions. They don't have be big pieces at all and even something as simple as some new door handles could make a big impact.
This kitchen is a great example of what is possible, as with small wooden knobs, these cabinets could look far less high-end, but thanks to some brushed metal handles, the overall impression is one of amazing style and taste. What a big impact for such a little thing!
Elegant homes always seem to have delightfully muted and neutral wall colours and this kitchen, from Harvey Jones Kitchens, is no exception. A beautiful room, we think the pale pistachio wall colour really adds a touch of something special and helps to elevate the space to an even more high-end level.
Though a more vibrant colour would have also looked great with this choice of unit style, we can't help but think that the modern Shaker aesthetic really pops with a touch of elegant heritage colour and thanks to the natural palette, all the materials in the space really work well together too to create small budget elegance to die for!
A quick, simple but impactful fix for your home, if you are looking for ways to add some small budget elegance, is to take a look at your lighting and think about how you could improve it to make the most of individual spaces. Don't worry, this isn't as expensive as you might think!
Small rooms, such as a walk-in wardrobe, can really benefit from good lighting, so always make sure you have some high-quality bright bulbs in place and, where appropriate, a fabulous decorative shade! For recessed lights, as seen here, daylight imitation bulbs will heighten the energy of the room.
Small budget elegance and natural materials just seem to go hand in hand, meaning that you have access to a plethora of fantastic, easy and reasonably priced options for injecting a little high-class into your home. You can go as large or small as you want.
Whether you choose some wooden picture frames, furniture or even some rustic patio bi-fold doors, as seen here, one thing is certain; the impact made will be significant and sophisticated. Natural wood is a fantastically beautiful material, so opting to leave it unfinished demonstrates what great taste you have!
Small budget elegance is easy to attain, even in large open plan areas. The secret is to really hone in on specific areas of functionality and treat them as individual zones. With clearly identified areas, you can inject as much or as little money as you see fit.
We think this amazing open plan room is an absolutely fabulous example of what we are talking about, as there is a defined entrance, television zone and dining space. While each works with the next, they all have their own individual style, with beautiful art and furniture in situ to differentiate them.
You will have heard the phrase
less is more and in the case of small budget elegance, that is definitely the case. While expensive finishes and lavish furniture are all very well and good, something that really speaks volumes is clear, open space that has been minimally decorated with confidence.
We love this example, as the vast expanses of reflective surfaces, lack of clutter and piquant accent colour all combine to become the ultimate in sophisticated and elegant interior design.
For more elegant décor inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Effortlessly Elegant Living Room Furniture. Creating the look is easier than you think!