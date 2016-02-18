Deluxe home décor for less

The word elegant always seems to have connotations of inferred expense but this is something we are keen to dispel! It is more than possible for you to inject a little high-end style into your home, without breaking the bank or disrupting your current theme.

With some careful thought, conscientious material selection and clever use of colour, you can enjoy small budget elegance that looks like you had an unlimited budget to play with, when in fact, you were able to revamp your space for a fraction of what it should have cost. Impact should always outweigh price, so take a look at our tips for ensuring that is the case!