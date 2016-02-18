The Home with Two-Storeys to Tell

Imagine buying your dream home, only to realise a little further down the line, that you need more space. You face a heart wrenching dilemma; do you move to somewhere bigger and hope you have accrued enough extra equity to put towards it, or do you look into extending your existing home?

This fantastic project, in London, sees a lovely home being effortlessly enlarged. The original home is not overshadowed at all, it merely works and looks as thought it has always had the wonderfully understated add-on that is a little different to many other extensions.

Don't take our word for it though, come take a look!