A Beautiful Home for Every Season

This beautiful home in the suburbs of Stuttgart, Germany, is built unlike any other nearby. Having previously purchased a run-down house on the site, the owners approached SchillerArchitektur BDA to design and oversee the building of an adequate replacement. Inspired by modern architecture, the firm's design epitomises the best characteristics of this style, while at the same time introducing something new and refreshing.

Not afraid to be bold, the building was assembled to appear as if every space was wrapped by windows and as a result, everyone inside can always catch a glimpse of the outside world and embrace their surroundings. It creates for a wonderful setting that the family simply love to call their own.

Come and experience living there by scrolling down through the captured images.