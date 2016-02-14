Top 5 Projects of the Week: Easy Ways to an Organised Home to Britain’s Next Top Remodel

Welcome once more to another edition of the homify Top 5 Projects of the Week. It's a pretty simple concept: we look back over the last seven days to see which five articles generated the most attention on our site and we then present them to you here, in one handy collection. All killer, no filler!

The first project we revisit is what we like to call a sleeper … ok, it's a term usually used for cars that look like any regular car on the outside but, turn the key and… VROOM! This house is exactly that. Scroll down a little further and you'll see our clever ways to make your home a haven of organisation before again looking around three very different London properties. One's an extension, another a remodel and the third… wow… it has to be seen to be believed! Luxurious doesn't cover it.

Lots to enjoy to we won't keep you any longer… don’t forget to let us know which was your favourite in the comments!