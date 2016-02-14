Top 5 Projects of the Week: Easy Ways to an Organised Home to Britain’s Next Top Remodel

Welcome once more to another edition of the homify Top 5 Projects of the Week. It's a pretty simple concept: we look back over the last seven days to see which five articles generated the most attention on our site and we then present them to you here, in one handy collection. All killer, no filler!
The first project we revisit is what we like to call a
sleeper… ok, it's a term usually used for cars that look like any regular car on the outside but, turn the key and… VROOM! This house is exactly that. Scroll down a little further and you'll see our clever ways to make your home a haven of organisation before again looking around three very different London properties. One's an extension, another a remodel and the third… wow… it has to be seen to be believed! Luxurious doesn't cover it.
don't forget to let us know which was your favourite in the comments!
Causing an awful LOT of talk on homify this week was this seemingly unassuming London home. From the outside, you might not be instantly drawn to this townhouse terrace in Highgate but that’s because looks can be incredibly deceiving.
Originally designed by architects Ted Levy, Benjamin & Partners, this is a perfect example of a standard London townhouse from the 1960s, but the inside has a much more up-to-date story to tell.
Having been re-designed by TG-Studio, this amazing home has been transformed beyond all recognition, while still leaving the exterior untouched. You really won’t believe your eyes!
Creating a better organised home is the dream for many people, especially those with a busy household, but actually putting it into practice can be a task that even Hercules would shy away from! After all, it’s all very well you wanting to get a bit more streamlined, but if nobody else looks to support your efforts, it could be an uphill task!
Considering that better home organisation is high on the wish list of many households, it comes as no surprise that our second most popular article of the week focused on this. We offered some great ideas to make better use of those neglected spaces in the home, showing you how they can be quickly and easily converted into fantastic storage systems.
We're hanging homify bronze this week around the chimney of this typical family home in East Finchley, which has been expertly extended, remodelled and totally refurbished
In London, as any densely populated city, space is at a premium and every square inch counts, which goes some way to explain why so many of you enjoy looking at inspiring ideas to make the most of the space already available to you.
This mock-Tudor style house sits on an asymmetrical block that was previously not using the available space to its full potential. By extending at the front of the home all the way to the boundary line, and removing internal walls to create more fluid, open plan spaces, the family house is now a comfortable, spacious and light-filled home.
Don’t you just love it when a house has the ability to surprise you? You think you know what the interior is going to look like and then all those expectations are blown out of the water, proving that you really can’t judge a book by the cover!
This delightful terrace in Clapham is the perfect example of a house defying all preconceptions to deliver a killer blow with the interior design scheme and, if you missed it the first time we featured home, just wait until you see the breathtaking terrace!
The last member of our homify 5-piece super group is this frankly stunning home in Hampstead, North London.
Whilst searching for amazing home renovation projects we sometimes come across something so spectacular that we have to put a pin in it until the time is right. This is most definitely one such property and ever since we learned of its existence we'd been chomping at the bit to show you more. We're certainly glad we did because it went down a storm!
Originally a 1900s arts and crafts nursing home, this incredible property was split into three individual luxury homes. That could have been where the story ends because, let’s be honest, they look phenomenal, but it’s not… the major basement extension included wet leisure, gym and media facilities beneath the gardens, as well as incorporating bespoke fitted furniture, specialist audio visual and lighting control systems and specially commissioned artwork!
