Winning the battle against damp walls

One of the worst enemies of our homes is time as it gradually advances into the foundations, imprinting its absolute power on our walls and killing our furniture slowly from within. With the help of the sun, it stains and discolours the walls, peeling away the paint as a reminder that no one can escape its grasp. Time’s best friend though is none other than the moisture that colonises the house walls.

As it flakes the wall paint and gradually kills their vibrant hues, we are left with little choice but to fight back. Of course, we can’t win a battle against time but when it comes to moisture we can at least delay the inevitable surrender.

Moisture on the walls is a recurring theme in any house as rain, humidity and steam do not discriminate against size or decorative style. However, there are ways to restore your walls and prevent moisture from taking over your home.

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!