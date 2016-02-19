Your guide to the latest bathroom trends

It's hard to keep on top of the latest and greatest trends and fashions, isn't it? Well, it might be tricky when it comes to clothing, but for all your interior design knowledge, we are here to make it simple for you!
Do you have a bathroom that has seen better days, but you are a little unsure as to how to decorate it? Do you want to be thought of as trendy and 'in the know' when it comes to your decor? If you answered yes to either of these questions, then find a comfy seat and take a look at this article, as we have all the info you need to make a wonderfully current bathroom.
Nothing is hotter in bathroom trends right now than a freestanding bath and it's not in the least difficult to understand why is it? Remove the panelling and suddenly you have scope for not only more floorspace, but also something a little more luxurious to relax in!
We love this space, from GLR Architects, as the tub is just delightful! The curves, the seemingly delicate material and then there's the spa water jets! Wow. There is a problem with a design like this, however, which is having to force yourself to get out and go to work!
Our bathroom trends list would not be complete without an honourable mention going to the vast array of simply stunning sinks that you can now choose from. You may have thought there is only really a couple of options, but you'd be so wrong!
While pedestals still have their place, it's all about single floating sinks now, that seem to magically hover in your bathroom! To take the trend a step further, you can install a pair of sinks; one for you and one for your partner. Now that is something we love the thought of, as long as cleaning duty is divided too!
It's always the little things that can really make a huge impact, isn't it? The trouble is, these small items are so easy to overlook and give less attention, but we don't want you to fall into that trap! While baths and sinks definitely need some thought, so too does the hardware that you pair with them, so start thinking about taps!
This fabulous bathroom trends manifesto of style and taste wouldn't be doing its job if it didn't include taps, so we think you should get out there and see what wonderful new options are available. Some are so space age that you'll be forgiven for wondering how they work!
It's all about the grounding and fitting in bathroom trends! With freestanding baths and suspended sinks fitted with wonderful taps taking focus already, you will have to think about the style of toilet that you install carefully too!
If you have opted for no pedestal for your sink, it stands to reason that a suspended toilet will be the best option as well, otherwise there will be little cohesion. We think this new trend is really exciting and elegant and increases the floorspace too. What could be better?
In the interests of full disclosure, this is not a new development, but because it is so steadfast and forever popular, we are including it in our bathroom trends list. Luxury materials will simply never go out of style and if you use them well, your bathroom will be a timeless testament to your great taste and attraction to the finer things in life.
Marble will always be a wonderful addition to a bathroom, as it is unaffected by moisture, works on every surface and gives such a high-end look that guests will be blown away. Now who doesn't want that in their life?
There used to be a school of thought that you are either a bath or a shower person. Now, if you have been fortunate enough to move in with someone who has the same preference as you, that's great, but if not, we think you should consider installing both.
Barely-there showers are really gaining popularity right now, as they offer an easy alternative to a long dip in the tub and don't need to take up much room. We particularly like over bath installations, as you can make them as subtle as you like!
For extra bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Stylish Bathroom Radiators. As we said, the devil is in the detail, so why not get creative with the most perfunctory items too?