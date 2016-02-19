How to make your home more interesting!

We don't think you should decorate your home with other people in mind, but if you have a desire to make your home a little less ordinary and a whole lot more interesting, then this is the article for you!

We've scoured our treasure trove of design inspiration to find the best and most beautiful ways to inject some fun and personality into your property, but please don't see this as prescriptive! Just because something is fashionable, it doesn't mean it is the right choice for you, so really think about the styles you like and how you can adapt these tips to fit your lifestyle. It's one thing to create a visually fascinating house but it's quite another to live in it!