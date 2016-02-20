Designing a VIP home for OAPs

It is a well known fact that the average life expectancy has been steadily increasing, as we keep finding novel ways to delay the inevitable. Under normal circumstances this means that our parents and grandparents will stay with us a little longer.

However, as we get older our bodies and minds slowly begin to fail us, which means nursing homes for the elderly have become increasingly in demand. However, this doesn't mean that we shouldn't create a comfortable living environment for our loved ones whilst they're able to remain their own home.

With this in mind, we decided to highlight a few key point to consider for the interior décor of your eldery paretns or grandparents.

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!