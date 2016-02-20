12 Bathroom Decoration Ideas According to Your Zodiac Sign

As you'll no doubt realise, we love taking a look at the interior design styles that suit individual Zodiac signs. So far we've had fun with bedrooms and kitchens, but today, it is the turn of the most necessary room in the house; your bathroom!
No longer are bathrooms ripe for ignorance or less effort. With some absolutely amazing products out there, you can not only create something stunning that's fit for purpose, you can even align it with your astrological penchants! Now, that is taking home design to a whole new level!
Let's see if we get your preferred styling right!
Aries, ever the pragmatists, this bathroom is just for you.
Nothing unnecessary has been added and without fancy features to detract from the functionality or add to the maintenance of the space, this is a bathroom that simply exists to allow easy completion of daily ablutions.
Simple lines, clear surfaces and muted colours will all appeal to you level-headed rams and we can see why.
Ooh, you feisty Scorpios have it all going on and not content with having a sultry, mysterious bedroom, you are happy to put your style out there in your Zodiac bathroom too! You're going to be looking to create a room that is bold, unapologetic and stylish to the core and we love that you aren't afraid to take some risks.
This bathroom would be perfect for any Scorpio. Unusual lighting, cast sinks and an almost industrial flavour keep the space constantly evolving and cutting edge, which we know all you scorpions will love.
Never one to compromise on quality, this Zodiac bathroom is perfect for all you Taurus people out there.
We think your determination to chase quality and longevity over fashion and cost is nothing short of admirable and will result in a stunning bathroom that you can enjoy for many years to come.
Heavy ceramics, luxe materials and indulgent accessories will make your room really stand out!
If you're a Gemini, then we're willing to bet you have a fun, frivolous and cheeky side to your personality so, when it comes to decorating your bathroom, we think you should let that direct your style choices.
After all, interior design doesn't have to be serious all the time! Bright colours, easy furniture and an overarching sense of relaxation will make your bathroom feel perfectly attuned to your sensibilities.
Why not start by choosing a fun accent colour and go from there?
Oh to live with someone born under the sign of Cancer. What a wonderfully beautiful and romantic home you would have, including your Zodiac bathroom! Away with dark colours and serious ceramics. In their place lives a flurry of floral, delicate materials and pretty, vintage touches.
We can't deny that you have great taste and, when even the smallest room in the house can be given your chic touch, we find ourselves wishing we'd been born at a different time of year!
Well, aren't you guys taking the role of 'king of the Zodiac' seriously? Leo, we bow down to your majesty and delectation for the finer things in life.
Your Zodiac bathroom can be a mesmerising cacophony of high-end, unusual and decadent materials, as well as indulgent installations. Why have a bath, when you can have a corner hot tub? If we can't be a Leo, we certainly wouldn't mind house-sharing with one!
From one extreme to another! Virgo, you are bringing us back down to earth and giving us some much needed grounding in the more natural and spiritual side of life.
Clean, unfussy finishes combine with an elegant use of space to make this wonderfully sophisticated room that will appeal to the calm, serene Virgo mindset. With some nature also within easy reach, we have to say that we're in awe of your great taste, guys!
Do you know why we love you so much Libra? You can go all out with your Zodiac bathroom design and still balance the home with more understated elements elsewhere. Your natural propensity for luxury and simplicity in equal measures astounds us and we love the results.
What could be better for you fabulous people than a really over the top bathroom, complete with almost regency style furniture and a statement tub? Not much, especially if you like to relax in a little luxury. Go on, you deserve it!
When you're funky enough to be tuned into daring colour schemes, unusual materials and eclectic styling, there's a good chance you were born under the Sagittarius sign.
We don't want you to squander your uniqueness, so don't overlook your bathroom as another opportunity to make a definitive style statement. While you may have already installed beautiful ethnic textiles throughout your home, now is your chance to find some tiles, ceramics and accessories that really speak to you.
Don't forget to paint the walls a wonderfully spicy shade too. ¡Ay, caramba!
Capricorn, your ability to add a touch of class and sophistication to everything you do blows us away and when you deck out a Zodiac bathroom, you don't drop the ball.
With discretion, style and pared back functionality in mind, we know you will have a host of storage in your perfect bathroom, to hide away all the toiletries and spare toilet roll, which you will never run out of!
High-end natural materials are your best friends and we just know that you'll have some fabulous marble somewhere.
We always knew you Aquarius lot were bright and bold, but who knew you would be such innovators that your bathrooms would be a kaleidoscope of gorgeousness?
For you guys, there is no such thing as too much colour and, while you keep the shapes and style of your furniture wonderfully simple, you bring them to life with the rainbow!
We envy your colour confidence and can already imagine the fantastic array of towels you must be buying.
Hey, Pisces! You like things modern and sleek but stark isn't your thing (so minimalism is far from being right for you)and you prefer the softer things in life. We get that and we like it!
For you, contemporary bathroom furniture will be a great way to flex your cutting edge style, while some natural wood and a pale colour scheme will keep everything nice and relaxed, cosy and welcoming. Way to combine those styles, Pisces.
For a little more cosmic inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Matching your bedroom to your Zodiac sign.