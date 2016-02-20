Brilliant budget living room hacks

When you spend a lot of time in a room you might find it difficult to overlook features that you no longer like as much as you did when you first installed them. Don't feel bad about that; it's perfectly natural for your style and taste to evolve and your home should be able to adapt with you. We are willing to bet that your living room is the room you are most keen to update, but don't think this will be outrageously expensive!
Naturally, not a lot of people will have an unlimited decorating budget and having a total overhaul of a room every year would be impractical and costly, so we have come up with what we think are some of the best budget living room makeover tips out there.
Let's revamp!
Before you even reach for a paint chip, let's get you thinking practically! For a fantastic budget living room overhaul, we think the best place to start is with your furniture and how it works, proportionally, within the room. Is your sofa too big to be where it is? Could you go without the coffee table?
Take a look at this beautiful space, from Cristina Velani. It's not the largest room in the world, but it looks great because everything is a suitable size and has been placed somewhere that makes the best use of awkward areas. This is exactly what you need to do too!
While your budget living room makeover might have you focusing on what you can add to your space for as little money as possible, why not start by identifying what you can remove? By stripping back your room, you will be able to get a much better idea of what floor space you have to play with and what has been overshadowing your existing design.
We suggest that you take everything out of your living room, then only add what you absolutely need back in. From here you can start thinking about storage and a more minimalist approach.
If you have shied away from shelves in the past because you think they stick out into the room too much or look too bulky, get a little more creative and think outside of that chunky and ugly box! There are hundreds of styles out there and there will be something absolutely perfect for you and your belongings.
We think these recessed shelves look great as they don't take anything away from the room itself but do add a new dimension of culture and display potential. Better still, these would not be as expensive as you might imagine, so still qualify as a budget living room hack!
Do you sometimes think that your living room looks a little bit too boring? We've all been there, so we're not judging, but we think we can help you overcome your design fatigue and in a fantastically reasonably priced way too!
The ultimate budget living room redesign tip is to simply create one feature wall. You can do this with paint, wallpaper, art or anything you like, but by making one large space really stand out, the rest of your room will be transformed. It's amazing to think that just £10 could change an entire room!
A tried and tested way to add a little something new to your existing spaces is to play around with accent colours and it's so fantastically easy that it gets addictive! You start by buying a cushion or two and before you know it, lamp shades, vases and art all start appearing too!
Colour can have such a positive effect on your mindset that for a budget living room revamp that won't cost the earth, we think a few cushions here and there, in some happy brights, could really do the trick. If, further on down the line, you think a colourful home is for you, at least you will have tested the water already!
Mother Nature might be a cruel mistress at times, but she also provides us with some of the most beautiful home additions in the world; plants. As an added bonus, they are also available within every budget!
Adding some greenery to your home will not only make the space feel uplifted and more airy, it will also transform your décor scheme, so if you are trying to think of budget living room redesign ideas, why not start small and pretty with some houseplants?
