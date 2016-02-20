Brilliant budget living room hacks

When you spend a lot of time in a room you might find it difficult to overlook features that you no longer like as much as you did when you first installed them. Don't feel bad about that; it's perfectly natural for your style and taste to evolve and your home should be able to adapt with you. We are willing to bet that your living room is the room you are most keen to update, but don't think this will be outrageously expensive!

Naturally, not a lot of people will have an unlimited decorating budget and having a total overhaul of a room every year would be impractical and costly, so we have come up with what we think are some of the best budget living room makeover tips out there.

Let's revamp!