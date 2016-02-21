Breath some calm into your bedroom

If there is any room in the house that you need to inject a little relaxation and Zen into, it is most definitely your bedroom! After all, that's where you go to recharge your batteries and get some much needed sleep, but what happens if you find it difficult to drift off? You might realise that you need to strip back your space a little so that there are less distractions in there!

A peaceful bedroom is a happy bedroom, so we thought it would be nice to slow the pace a little and take a languid look at the best ways to create a Zen and restorative room. Try to stay awake until the end though, or you might miss out on some great ideas!