Breath some calm into your bedroom

If there is any room in the house that you need to inject a little relaxation and Zen into, it is most definitely your bedroom! After all, that's where you go to recharge your batteries and get some much needed sleep, but what happens if you find it difficult to drift off? You might realise that you need to strip back your space a little so that there are less distractions in there!
A peaceful bedroom is a happy bedroom, so we thought it would be nice to slow the pace a little and take a languid look at the best ways to create a Zen and restorative room. Try to stay awake until the end though, or you might miss out on some great ideas!
With modern technology becoming ever more portable, easy to install and non-intrusive, it can be tempting to bring it out of the living room and into the bedroom, but we beg you to think twice about that! As soon as you install a television in your bedroom, you will find it much harder to drift off to sleep, as the stimulation will keep you awake and engaged.
Take a look at this space, from ATV. The wooden wall could easily accommodate a television, but there isn't one. Instead, the stunning view is all the entertainment on offer in here and is so relaxing that this peaceful bedroom will only be used for its designated purpose; sleep!
Bright colours can be fun, as can funky patterns, but when it comes to creating a peaceful bedroom that will help you drift off to sleep without any problems, soft pastel tones are far more well-equipped for the job! You might not be a huge fan of the cooler colours, but when it comes to soothing a busy mind and helping the body to relax, pale tones have been shown to work wonders.
It's all about minimising optical stimulation, as that will engage the brain and keep you awake, so by opting for simpler, more plain colour schemes, you will find that just walking into your bedroom makes you sleepy.
You might think that curtains are a little old fashioned, but you'd be wrong! They are timeless and add not only undeniable elegance to any room, they also help to block out light and sound.
Delicate textiles can really add to the peaceful bedroom vibe and create an enclosed box of soft fabrics and comforting darkness that will have you wanting to curl up in bed and get some really restorative sleep. One of our favourite things to do is leave a window open to let some fresh air circulate, but with the curtains closed, so you don't get any bugs inside!
A peaceful bedroom should also be a perfectly lit one, otherwise how will you be able to read a few pages of your favourite book before drifting off to sleep? While you will want a main light, for dressing and checking your appearance in the morning, a softer side light is a great addition too.
A well placed bedside lamp, with a soft lighting bulb will help to create a warm, cosy and inviting bedroom that really seems to beckon you inside. There is nothing better than looking forward to bedtime and finally slipping under the duvet, so make it a daily ritual to switch on the lamp, complete your ablutions, then get into bed for an uninterrupted journey to dreamland.
If there is one thing we really recommend, it's plants, plants and more plants! There are a wealth of benefits to decorating with houseplants and top of the list is that they will help to purify the air and get you off to sleep much quicker!
Plants look great, can smell wonderful, keep you healthy and are an inexpensive purchase, so for a suitably peaceful bedroom that you enjoy spending time in, get off to sleep in without any issues and would be happy to show other people, why not get down to your local garden centre?
Last, but certainly not least in our tips for creating a peaceful bedroom is to choose a bed that you absolutely love. If you always wanted a four-poster, now is the time to spoil yourself and if memory foam seems a little indulgent, so what?
Sleep is a necessity and so is comfort, so the more you can do to make your nights cuddly, warm and blissful, the better. Don't skimp when it comes to back health and comfort and we think you'll soon be wishing every minute was bedtime!
