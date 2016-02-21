Bathroom tile with style

If you think the only consideration when choosing bathroom tiles is whether or not you like them, thank goodness you found this article! There is so much more to material selection than personal aesthetic preferences and we are here to help you get to grips with it!

You need to take into account environment, wider styling, cost and durability as well as your own personality, but don't panic; it's not as complicated as it sounds! Take a look at our list of top considerations and you'll be a materials pro in no time!