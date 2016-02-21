Your browser is out-of-date.

Family terrace gets a futuristic facelift

press profile homify press profile homify
Block House, Mustard Architects Mustard Architects Industrial style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The words 'family' and 'industrial' might not seem like they necessarily belong together, yet this wonderful home, complete with impressive extension, has sought to change our perceptions forever. You won't find cloying children's décor here, but what is tangible is the relaxed and comforting vibe that this home gives out.

Described by the design team as a, Minimalist and sustainable family home with strong industrial aesthetic, we can't deny that we are really curious about who lives here, but we know one thing for sure; they have a great eye for home design

Stylish, sleek and unfussy, we can't wait to show you the latest addition to this family home!

The unavoidable extension

Rear elevation at dusk Mustard Architects Industrial style garden
Mustard Architects

Rear elevation at dusk

Mustard Architects
Mustard Architects
Mustard Architects

We'd be lying if we said that this was a subtle extension. We don't mean that to be a derogatory statement at all, but you can't get away from the fact that this is an addition that screams look at me!

Built out from the back of the original house, this large extension has made great use of a long and accepting garden to create valuable space and open-plan living that offers the resident family a wonderfully relaxed cohesion and easy access to together time. 

It's fascinating to see how the architects at Mustard have sought to bring in industrial influences.

Detailed finishes

External brickwork Mustard Architects Industrial style houses
Mustard Architects

External brickwork

Mustard Architects
Mustard Architects
Mustard Architects

A closeup of the exterior brickwork on the extension shows beyond any doubt just how important the industrial aesthetic was to this build. Where other projects may have sought to use the same bricks as the original house, or even extensive glazing, this build has made no bones about adopting a serious façade and frankly, it's refreshing!

This dark and almost imposing exterior seems to be daring us to say that it doesn't work, but we can't, because it looks spectacular. This addition walks the line between being too much and not enough so carefully that it is nothing short of perfect.

An easy layout

View of dining area with kitchen in the background Mustard Architects Industrial style dining room
Mustard Architects

View of dining area with kitchen in the background

Mustard Architects
Mustard Architects
Mustard Architects

From the outside, it could be difficult to predict how the interior would be decorated, but as we walk through the doors, we fall even more in love with this unusual design. With no attempts to 'warm' the space or make it more homely, it naturally adopts a very welcoming (if a little austere) vibe.

The black kitchen makes easy work of connecting to the exterior aesthetics, while white walls and natural wood furniture all add a little depth and some recognisable family home installations. Every surface is so pristine, but you can't deny that there is something more-ish and calm about this home.

Breaking up the darkness

View across kitchen island and built in bench Mustard Architects Industrial style kitchen
Mustard Architects

View across kitchen island and built in bench

Mustard Architects
Mustard Architects
Mustard Architects

Naturally, with a large, monolithic, black kitchen, having fantastic lighting was a necessity which, has in part been tackled by including frosted slithers of glazing and a huge skylight. It would be so easy for this boxy design to feel dark and enclosed, but these elements really help to break through the anticipated gloom.

Every surface simply bounces light off it, drawing attention to the varying nuances of natural tones. From the black kitchen to the white walls and the exposed block work, this is a space that has utilised a natural palette to perfection and lit it in the most symbiotic way.

No hiding

View of exposed block work wall between kitchen island and main run of units Mustard Architects Industrial style kitchen
Mustard Architects

View of exposed block work wall between kitchen island and main run of units

Mustard Architects
Mustard Architects
Mustard Architects

The first thing that most clients want covered up and perfectly finished, we think exposing the block work in this extension is an interesting choice. Though certainly not for everyone, we think it adds an extra level of organic beauty and design to a dramatically simple and pared back room. 

When everything has to have a function, it starts to make sense that there is no plaster. Yes, it may have helped with heat retention, but this is a sustainable build that has taken that into account and, by following minimalist principles to the letter, these blocks need nothing added to them to still be functional and beautiful.

Home comforts

View over dining table with living area and garden beyond Mustard Architects Industrial style dining room
Mustard Architects

View over dining table with living area and garden beyond

Mustard Architects
Mustard Architects
Mustard Architects

You might have been thinking that the living room section of this extension was going to be softer than the rest and that's why we saved it for last, because you'd be wrong. The industrial/minimalist aesthetic has been maintained throughout, though we do love the look of that super long sofa!

With a gorgeous view out into the garden, and a happily situated settee for watching television together, this is a wonderfully unique, engaging and intriguing home and it's definitely one that's going in our book labelled inspiration.

For more British home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A freshly perfected British terrace.

Did you like the modern styling of this extension?

