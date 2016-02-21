Family terrace gets a futuristic facelift

The words 'family' and 'industrial' might not seem like they necessarily belong together, yet this wonderful home, complete with impressive extension, has sought to change our perceptions forever. You won't find cloying children's décor here, but what is tangible is the relaxed and comforting vibe that this home gives out.

Described by the design team as a, Minimalist and sustainable family home with strong industrial aesthetic , we can't deny that we are really curious about who lives here, but we know one thing for sure; they have a great eye for home design.

Stylish, sleek and unfussy, we can't wait to show you the latest addition to this family home!