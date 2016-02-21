Simple guide to building an amazing brick oven

To build a robust and durable brick oven you need to have a meticulous plan because, after all, it’s a construction that’s supposed to stay put for several decades.

The first question you should ask is where to build the oven in the garden. We know that this sound mundane but it’s absolutely pivotal. If the oven is too close to the house then the fumes and smoke can damage the façade and become a nuisance.

The same applies for neighbouring houses as you want to avoid any disputes.The oven site must also allow you enough space to manoeuvre and cook, which means that the area must at least make room for a table to be placed close by so that it can assist cooking preparations.

There are also a few important questions to ask regarding the floor. Is the floor fixed? Is there a chance that the terrain underneath the oven could shift in the coming months or years? Are there aquifers directly under the stove? A solid floor is essential in order to lay the foundations of your brick oven.