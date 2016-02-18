The Romantic Home in Paradise

After a brilliant remodelling by Studioarte, this Mediterranean villa has been transformed into a home of pure tranquillity. Following years of neglect under the harsh Portuguese sun and the wear and tear that a young family can bring, it was time for the owners to give back and put some proper TLC into their home.
It was safe to say that there were many things that needed to change about the villa. The layout, function and overall style were all very outdated since very little work had been undertaken in the past. Despite a considerable amount of change on the horizon, it was still very important to the owners that the overall look and feel of the home didn't change too drastically considering that they were still very attached to how things were.
What occurred has been a delicate balancing act of introducing modern essentials while retaining an old charm. Come see how the team of architects and interior designers have done so perfectly!
Pictured is the villa after months of hard labour and a considerable amount of money spent. If you look closely enough you can still detect particular features of the original villa. Old walls were knocked down and many of the doorways and windows have been widened to create a new layout that was far more open and fluid. You can see the many pathways from inside that lead here to the outdoor setting, which gives the impression that this is where the life of the house is found.
Every swimming pool requires many places for sunbathing and this was especially true for this villa considering its location within the Portuguese Algarve. The endless summer days will be best spent lying down on one of these pool chairs, perhaps with a ice cold drink in hand.
To the side of the main building is an outdoor seating area fitted with a circle of outdoor couches. In keeping with the location, the shading has been made by a hard-wearing fabric. No matter how dire the weather can get, those chilling below can sit in comfort without fear of getting wet or becoming sunburnt.
You would have noticed a wood-fire oven built has been built as a part of the exterior wall. The oven offers the chance for many of the region's dishes to be made using traditional methods.
Flawlessly attached to the outdoor seating are is the inside lounge. The space appears to have some kind of long-lasting cosiness and is where we imagine the family might gather in the evenings.
Leather couches of various shades have been chosen for the seating, due not only to the warm climate but also since they're sourced from a local furniture maker.
Make no mistake, the kitchen is the most important room in a Mediterranean home. Considering there is such amazing fresh produce found in this region, we can see that a significant amount of money has been invested in this kitchen.
Standing out from the space is the beauty and rawness of the polished concrete island bench that pairs magically with the deep stain timber cabinets. Stools have been placed beside the quieter end of the island bench so anyone can drop in for a quick snack without needing to use the formal dining area.
For all the things that have changed one thing has always stayed the same; meals are the most important part of the day for this family. Most take it for granted but this family has always made the time to sit down together for meals to catch up and spend quality time together.
The dining room has been completely modernised with a new layout and state of the art furniture. The great attraction of this space is the is the full height doors that connect the house together, bathing every inch of the interior in light.
The master bedroom has been complemented with soft textures and calming tones. Always a great choice for creating a calming atmosphere and inducing sleep is the inclusion of the colour blue. The blue shade of the throw rug at the end of the bed reminds us of the colour of the ocean. Bringing a contemporary edge to the space are the hanging bedside table lamps.
Ever popular in this part of the world are mosaic tiles. The interior design experts from Studioarte have decided to make a feature wall using a wall of blue mosaic tiles, which looks incredible. Appearing like sand underfoot is the unique finish applied to the flooring.
Taking up most of the space in the room is the massive bathtub. The temptation to spend an entire evening soaking inside the bubbly waters of this tub would be almost too difficult to ignore.
