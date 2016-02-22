Fresh thinking before buying a washing machine

There was a time when washing clothes was a difficult and laborious activity, as everything had to be done by hand. Thankfully the washing machine was introduced to the world and hands were untied and time freed up. Washing machines are now commonplace and an indispensable appliance in the daily life of most households.

The first washing machine was very simple, featuring a basin that could automatically spin the clothing. With technological advances came modern washers, that had evolved from their predecessors, which boast a variety of features and settings, such as predefined programs for different clothing types, spin rotation speeds, varying temperatures and drying.

We are lucky these days to have an abundance of choice with almost anything we wish to buy but that does throw up the problem of knowing where to start. It can feel like too much choice. Amongst other things, you need to consider your budget, research every detail of the product and take into account the available space in your home.

So, we decided to provide a handy checklist of things that should simplify the buying process.

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!