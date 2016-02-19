A Rustic Hideaway Home in the Woods

Wouldn't it be great to drop everything, quickly pack some clothes in a suitcase and escape to somewhere secluded for some much needed rest and relaxation? In February, this seems to be a reoccurring theme of one's daydreams as the daily grind begins to take a toll and all it seems we want to do is to get away from it all!

Unfortunately for most of us, the daydreams remain exactly that—a dream! But for a certain lucky few out there, they are in a position to do such a thing.

The project we're touring today was designed as a personal retreat in a pretty woodland setting. The owners hired the brilliance of Woody HolzHaus to build their retreat of pure rest and recreation .

Come and see the end result…