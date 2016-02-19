A Rustic Hideaway Home in the Woods

Wouldn't it be great to drop everything, quickly pack some clothes in a suitcase and escape to somewhere secluded for some much needed rest and relaxation? In February, this seems to be a reoccurring theme of one's daydreams as the daily grind begins to take a toll and all it seems we want to do is to get away from it all!
Unfortunately for most of us, the daydreams remain exactly that—a dream! But for a certain lucky few out there, they are in a position to do such a thing.
The project we're touring today was designed as a personal retreat in a pretty woodland setting. The owners hired the brilliance of Woody HolzHaus to build their retreat of pure rest and recreation .
Come and see the end result…
One of the main aims of the project was for the home to stand in peaceful coexistence with the woodland setting. The architects began by taking the idea of a traditional chalet and applying modern sophistication and sustainable practices.
With the sun beaming down on the home, we see how perfect everything appears. Polar pine was the timber of choice for the build, which was sourced in a managed forest in Finland. Applied to the timber was a gorgeous natural stain that brings out the best from the grains.
Providing the strong foundations of the home and pathway to the entrance is natural stone and the earthy, red bricks. The charming pathway inherits a traditional appearance thanks to the mock oil lamps that guide late night roamers back home.
Among the many great features of the home is the front porch where the owners can take in the sounds and smells of the woods from the comfort of a chair.
Creating cosiness and a lived-in feel comes easy to the interior designers from Woody HolzHaus. In this home, the team have designed a living space that looks as if people have lived there for years.
Nature and family come together in this open-plan living space where the design emphasis is grounded in the idea of comfort. High ceilings and an abundance of wood works so well in partnership while various well chosen furnishings complete the space.
The perfect kitchen is all down to personal perspective but we believe that this could be the perfect kitchen! There's no doubt that the owners of this kitchen can't wait to put on a spread for their friends at every opportunity. At their disposal are state of the art appliances, walk-in pantry and hard-wearing working surfaces—enough to keep any aspiring home chef busy.
Unfortunately, even those who live in this woodland retreat can't escape from their work. But this isn't all that bad considering they have an office located in a one of the quieter sections of the chalet.
Any lingering tasks that were not sorted out earlier can be completed quickly from the comforts of the home. The owners can work at their own discretion and without the hassling of their mangers.
To end on a high note, we're taking a look at the master bedroom, which has been completed with rustic timber panelling and luxurious fabrics, from the king size bed to the velvet couch. The overall look is cosy yet impressive. The contemporary light shade brings a touch of modernity to this otherwise beautifully classic retreat.
