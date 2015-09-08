The house with deathly views

Perched atop one of London's most famous Victorian cemeteries—Highgate Cemetery— with views towards London's skyline and set over four floors, eldridge london's latest project is both cutting-edge and stylish.

The site's preexisting house—dating from the 1970’s—was Winter House, a house designed by noted British Architect John Winter. Taking on such a responsibility, eldridge london first looked into the the possibility of restoring the previous house's corroding retaining steel structure, or even replacing it. However, such a task would have actually required a complete reconstruction and in the end the decision to build new was so that the clients could benefit the most from such a high potential and unique site.